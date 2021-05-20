Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neogen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 03:27:53 pm
92.15 USD   +0.67%
03:07pNEOGEN  : AccuPoint® Advanced Next Generation — A Product Launch Recap
PU
05/19NEOGEN  : A Guide to Risk Assessment Using Food Allergen Reference Doses
PU
05/18NEOGEN  : Canine Hypothyroidism
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neogen : AccuPoint® Advanced Next Generation — A Product Launch Recap

05/20/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Success of the Launch

On May 3, 2021, NEOGEN® successfully launched its newest innovative ATP sanitation monitoring system - AccuPoint® Advanced Next Generation (NG). In months leading up to launch, the dedicated team experienced their fair share of obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic like working remotely, virtual communication, and not being able to conduct onsite training. Despite the pandemic, our teams continued to press on with unwavering focus, communication, and collaboration to help forge one of the most impactful launches of 2021.

We also recognize our supportive customers for sharing feedback so we could have the opportunity to improve our solutions and best serve them. Our customers' voices play a critical role in developing and improving our tech to support businesses and help keep people safe.

Welcome the New Instrument

Since the product release, we now offer the best-in-class handheld sanitation monitor system, compatible analytic tools and software, and samplers. Managing an environmental control program (EMP) can be hectic with audit reports, data, and continuously conducting procedures. That's why we developed a comprehensive suite of software to help users receive the most analytics and insights with their new AccuPoint Advanced NG instrument. 'We've included more data-driven features to offer customers a more comprehensive solution,' explains Product Manager Andy Bohannon, 'The new suite of software offering easily allows users to compare, analyze, and report test results across multiple sites.'

Another large success was the implementation of improved analytic tools. When using the device, customers need more than a simple pass or fail result when verifying sanitation. They need metrics and analysis. Collectively, our departments - R&D, instrumentation, validation, management, QC, sales, marketing, product and project managers; the list goes on - came together to develop and market a comprehensive solution to better support facilities of all sizes. Not only can users verify sanitation practices, but now users can better understand the causation behind trends and patterns across multiple sites.

'Everyone within NEOGEN believes in this product - all the way up to the board of directors,' says Project Manager Alli Pearson, 'It been almost two and a half years in the making of the new instrument, and we couldn't be more excited for our partners to use it.'

Since 1982, we've been dedicated to providing the best, reliable solutions possible to various global industries. As a worldwide developer of effective environmental monitoring solutions, we continuously improve our solutions to support better the many industries we partner with worldwide.

Challenges from Covid-19

Covid-19 has reshaped the nine to five for many people, and as the AccuPoint Advanced NG product launch carried into the global pandemic, teams had to think of new ways to collaborate virtually.

'Having the opportunity to collaborate with each department from the beginning allowed us to successfully navigate each step of the launch and put our heads together whenever there was a hiccup in the road,' Pearson states, 'Our biggest achievement is growing as a company - knowing we can successfully communicate and launch a competitive product during unprecedented times.'

We're always developing new ways to communicate and support customers as they use our new, exciting solutions. Due to social distancing restrictions, our training teams weren't able to be onsite for many product visits. Luckily, we were able to conduct a virtual walkthrough of the trainee's facility using video chat. If you're interested in testing with our new AccuPoint Advanced NG but have training concerns, there's no need to worry. We offer customers remote LabLive training to ensure competency with our solutions while eliminating the need for travel.

Contact your NEOGEN sales rep for a specific product and ordering information.

Learn more about the new AccuPoint Advanced NG system!

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOGEN CORPORATION
03:07pNEOGEN  : AccuPoint® Advanced Next Generation — A Product Launch Recap
PU
05/19NEOGEN  : A Guide to Risk Assessment Using Food Allergen Reference Doses
PU
05/18NEOGEN  : Canine Hypothyroidism
PU
05/14NEOGEN  : Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split (Form 8-K)
PU
05/12NEOGEN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12NEOGEN  : Board Approves 2-for-1 Stock Split
MT
05/12NEOGEN  : Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
PR
05/11TOX TUESDAY : The advantages of ELISA drug testing
PU
05/06NEOGEN  : Allergen Insider
PU
05/06NEOGEN  : Hygiene Insider
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 463 M - -
Net income 2021 62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 898 M 4 898 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,50 $
Last Close Price 91,54 $
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
James C. Borel Chairman
Mark A. Mozola Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION14.94%4 898
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.84%206 786
MEDTRONIC PLC7.44%169 412
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.03%70 564
HOYA CORPORATION-0.28%48 788
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.6.94%45 226