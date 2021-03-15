Log in
NEOGEN CORPORATION

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
Neogen : Cannabis Testing Solutions Handbook

03/15/2021
Microbiology testing is a critical way to ensure the effectiveness of your product safety and quality programs. With a clear understanding of the microorganisms in your facility, you can better take steps to mitigate the risks they pose, better protecting your product and your brand reputation. And increasingly across regions, regulations require that all manufacturers take steps to ensure that products are free of pathogen contamination.

Neogen Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 448 M - -
Net income 2021 64,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 515 M 4 515 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,50 $
Last Close Price 84,79 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
James C. Borel Chairman
Mark A. Mozola Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION6.92%4 515
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.59%206 755
MEDTRONIC PLC1.43%160 165
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.79%69 223
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.39%42 450
HOYA CORPORATION-13.88%41 392
