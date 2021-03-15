Neogen : Cannabis Testing Solutions Handbook

Microbiology testing is a critical way to ensure the effectiveness of your product safety and quality programs. With a clear understanding of the microorganisms in your facility, you can better take steps to mitigate the risks they pose, better protecting your product and your brand reputation. And increasingly across regions, regulations require that all manufacturers take steps to ensure that products are free of pathogen contamination.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Neogen Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:21:05 UTC.