NeoGenomics : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

August 16, 2022

NeoGenomics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 /NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Mr. Chris Smith, the company's new chief executive officer. As a material inducement to Mr. Smith joining the company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Culture and Compensation Committee of the Board approved granting Mr. Smith (i) an award of 336,767 restricted stock shares of the company's common stock (the "RSA"), (ii) a sign-on award of 265,452 restricted stock shares of the company's common stock (the "Sign-On Award"), and (iii) a stock option to purchase 694,444 shares of the company's common stock, in each case effective as of August 15, 2022 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2015 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, as most recently amended and approved by a majority the stockholders on May 27, 2021.

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock subject to the RSA will vest on each yearly anniversary of the RSA's grant date, subject to Mr. Smith's continued service through each applicable vesting date. The restricted stock subject to the Sign-On Award will vest on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Smith's continued service on such date.

The stock option award has a seven-year term and a per share exercise price of $12.62, representing the closing price of the company's common stock as quoted on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on the day prior to the stock option award's date of grant. Twenty-five percent of the shares subject to the stock option award will vest on each yearly anniversary of the stock option award's grant, subject to Mr. Smith's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics seeks to