NeoGenomics : Investor Presentation - January 2021

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation has been prepared by NeoGenomics, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "NeoGenomics" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business, operations, and financial conditions of the Company. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the Company's forward-looking statements due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cashstock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs.
Our
We save lives by improving patient care.
Common
Purpose
Quality, integrity, accountability,
Our teamwork, innovation.
Values
NeoGenomics
We are Focused and Genuine
Our
Vision
By providing uncompromising quality, exceptional service and innovative solutions, we are becoming the world's leading cancer testing and information company.
Snapshot
One Lab. Vital Answers. Transforming Care for Cancer Patients
Leading oncology diagnostic company with diversified, "One Lab" approach
Strong competitive position with long history of market share gains
Strategic multi-channel foothold in community oncology testing market
Three synergistic business segments all with double digit growth profiles
World class culture drives high customer satisfaction and strong brand recognition
Robust and expanding global oncology testing and information market
Q3 2020 Revenue Mix*
Pharma &
Informatics
15%
Clinical Services
85%
FY 2019 Key Figures
Revenue:
$409MM
Revenue Growth:
47% (>20% organic)
Clinical Test Volume:
987,539
Gross Margin:
48.1%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA: $57MM
$57MM
One Lab. Vital Answers.
Leading oncology diagnostics company, designed to provide innovative diagnostic and data solutions that bridge oncologists, pathologists, and therapeutic development
Clinical Services Division
Pharma Services Division
Leading oncology reference lab market share for oncologists, pathologists and hospitals
Comprehensive oncology test menu including all major testing modalities
Direct national commercial team of ~100 people
A longstanding reputation for service and quality in the community oncology market
Leading provider of oncology-focused research and clinical trials services
Comprehensive support from pre-clinical and research discovery through FDA filing, approval and launch
Global footprint (U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, China)
Greater than $185MM(1) in backlog (signed contracts)
Informatics Division
Formed in 2020 to utilize clinical testing data to address real world problems for Patients and other stakeholders
Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing database, covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients and growing
NOTE:
1. As of September 30, 2020
NeoGenomics
Leading provider of oncology testing and global oncology research services
13 locations across 3 continents
EST. 2004
1
Aliso Viejo, California
EST. 2004
2
Carlsbad, California
EST. 2014
3
La Jolla, California
EST. 2001
4
Houston, Texas
GENOMICS SPECIALTY
INIVATA PARTNER SITE
5
RTP, North Carolina
6
Nashville, Tennessee
7
Atlanta, Georgia
8
Tampa, Florida
EST. 2002 HEADQUARTERS
9
Fort Myers, Florida
INIVATA PARTNER SITE
10
Cambridge, UK
EST. 2017
11
Geneva, Switzerland
IMMUNOLOGY SPECIALTY
EST. 2019
12
Singapore
COMING SOON (Q1 2021)
13
Suzhou, China (2020)
Oncology Testing Market Tailwinds
Estimated 6% to 8% annual market growth with upside potential
Demographics
An aging population is resulting in higher cancer incidence
Increased cancer survival rates leading to more follow-on testing
Precision Medicine & Drug Development
Proliferation and complexity of therapeutic options driving more testing
Burgeoning oncology drug pipeline underlying current Pharma Services demand and likely to drive demand for future clinical testing
New platforms and tests (NGS, TMB, MSI, liquid biopsy, etc.) creating more test options for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection
Upside Potential: Emerging Opportunities
Promising minimal residual disease tests in development such as strategic partner Inivata's RaDaR assay could create a compelling recurrence monitoring opportunity
We expect to develop a number of innovative value-add data offerings
in our growing Informatics division
Market Tailwinds: Demographics
An aging population is leading to higher cancer incidence with new precision therapies allowing people to live longer with cancer
22.2
Million Cancer
31%
Survivors
Increase
The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 31.4%, to 22.2 million, by 2030.
10 years
2030
8
Source: National Cancer Institute
Market Tailwinds: Precision Medicine
Oncology therapies with required or recommended biomarker testing
2019
A dramatic increase in approved precision oncology medicines is driving the need for associated biomarker testing.
2012
200725
17
2016
70
47
9
Source: IQVIA Institute. June 2020
Market Tailwinds: Drug Development
Diagnostic testing is critical as additional drugs gain approval
New oncology molecules are being developed at a record pace. The late phase targeted therapy oncology pipeline increased 100% from 2008 to 2018.
The Pipeline of Late Phase
Oncology Molecules (2008 - 2018)
10
Source: IQVIA Pipeline Intelligence, Dec 2018; IQVIA Institute, May 2019
We Look to Grow at Twice the Market Rate
Significant Company-Specific Growth Drivers
Many years of market share gains validate the power of our competitive differentiation.
8
History of strong
M&A Execution
7
To complement
Strong
organic growth
6
synergies
5
Significant
with Pharma
reach into the
Services and
1
2
The most
Uncompromising
customer service
comprehensive
with exceptional
test menu in
turn around time
oncology Dx -
on testing
including
advanced NGS
capabilities
such as liquid
biopsy
4
3
A tenured and oncology focused best-in-class sales force
Hundreds of contracts with managed care, IDNs, hospital systems, oncology practices and GPOs
Over 120 MDs
community
Informatics
and PhDs on
channel
Divisions
Staff including
positions us well
internationally
for partnerships
renown experts
and strategic
relationships
History of Organic and Inorganic Success
With an ability to succeed in multiple environments
NeoGenomics has the flexibility to pivot with the environment
(1) Clinical Revenue presented net of bad debt expense to conform with ASC 606 presentation.
12
(2) Base NEO Clinical includes organic clinical revenue and test volume growth and incorporates inorganic contributions from the 2015 acquisition of Clarient (closed Dec. 30th) and the 2018 acquisition of
Genoptix (closed Dec. 10th). Base NEO Clinical excludes the impact from Pharma Services and PathLogic (divested on August 1st, 2017).
Our Focus Is The Community Setting
We bring state-of-the-art oncology testing to the masses
Community Channel
80% to 85% of all cancer patients are treated by community oncologists
Community
Community
Hospital
Oncology Office
NeoGenomics works with >4,400 hospitals,institutionsandoncology offices, most in the community
setting, to ensure all patients can benefit from high-quality diagnostic tests to support Precision Medicine
Comprehensive Oncology Test Menu
A low Beta approach to a massive high growth end market
Anatomic Pathology
Flow Cytometry
Cytogenetics
FISH
Molecular
•
Consultation pathology
•
10-color flow
•
Extensive automation
•
Robust Library of
•
Next-gen sequencing
•
Immunochemistry
•
MRD detection
for high quality/low
validated probes
•
Liquid biopsy
•
Immunohistochemistry
•
Global and tech-only
cost
•
Global and tech-only
•
Whole exome
•
Digital imaging
service
service
sequencing
•
Automated quantitative
•
Sanger sequencing
IHC
•
Real time qPCR
• Global and tech-only
Flexible
Technology Agnostic
Appropriate
•
SNP microarray
service
Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time
A Differentiated Approach To NGS Testing
Multiple modalities and appropriate biomarkers leads to great care at a value
Targeted Profiles
Broad Based Profiles
Liquid Biopsy
26 NeoTYPE® targeted profiles
Solid Tumor
InVisionFirst®-Lung
•
Multi-Modal
• Discovery Profile: 336 biomarkers
•
37 genes
•
Only appropriate biomarkers
• Precision Profile: 83 biomarkers
• Reflex ordering with NeoTYPE®
• 19 Solid Tumor Profiles
• Universal NGS Fusion Panel: 252
Lung Tissue
•
7 Heme Profiles
genes
NeoLAB® liquid biopsy suite
17 Targeted RNA Fusion Profiles
Hematologic Disease
• 1 Solid Tumor Test
•
High capacity workflow
• NeoTYPE® Myeloid Disorders: 63
•
4 Hematologic Tests
•
Only appropriate biomarkers
genes
Detection of novel fusions
Flexible
Technology Agnostic
Appropriate
Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time
We Are Focused on The Customer
Best-in-class net promoter score
Q4 2020 Clinical Client Survey
How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague?
Large and advanced somatic cancer test menu Significant reach into all customer segments National footprint and extensive payer contracts Outstanding client service and partnership models
Synergistic Pharma, Clinical and
Informatics businesses
Niche
Oncology Players
High R&D investment and limited test menus
/
17
Our Ability to Profitably Innovate Enables Sustainable Growth
Three important growth areas in the business today were enabled by leveraging the power of our growing core clinical engine. These initiatives could represent nearly a third of 2021 revenues.
Core Clinical Business
Growing volumes >10%
Self-fundinginnovation
Next-generation sequencing
Nominal % of 2015 revenue
Now >15% of Clinical revenue
Growing volumes 25%+
Comprehensive portfolio
Larger panels and targeted profiles
Pharma Division
Nominal % of 2015 revenue
Now >15% of company revenues
We are now a global player
Developing custom assays w/sponsors
Growing >20%, grew 37% YOY in 2019
Informatics Division
Formed in 2020
Enabled by ever-expanding clinical dataset
Early returns are encouraging
Fastest growing part of NEO
Rapidly Growing Pharma Services Business
Demand has been robust despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
$200
$185.4
$180
$172.9
$160
$147.7
$140
$130.4
$120
$118.3
$100
$80
$60
$40.5
$40
$32.8
$34.9
$27.6
$28.4
$20
$12.1
$13.5
$13.0
$15.0
$13.0
$16.7
$0
$(3.2)
$(7.2)
$(13.1)
$(2.3)
$(5.6)
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
-$20
Revenue
Booked
Acquired
Cancelled or Dormant
Ending Backlog
The Company defines Dormant Projects as projects with no activity for 12 months or longer that have not officially been cancelled by the Sponsor
Uniquely Positioned: Pharma Services
Factors driving pharma services success in the oncology marketplace
Cancer
Comprehensive
Best-in-Class
Global
FDA
CDx Capabilities
Scientific
Focus
Menu
Service &
Footprint
Compliant
Ability to develop and
Leadership
Customization
Systems
launch CDx
$40MM of new business in Q2 of 2020
A Record $185MM backlog
More than 40 Active Companion
despite COVID-19
exiting Q3 of 2020
Diagnostic Projects Ongoing
Synergies with Clinical & Informatics
Informatics
Patient-focused. Data driven.
Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing databases,
covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients.
>1.6M
5 years
>4,400
>435k
>68k
~1M
Unique active
patients tested
historical data
clinical clients
patients per year
tests/year
providers
Informatics
Primary offerings today
Diagnostic lab alerts and
Clinical trial matching and
commercial analytics
provider outreach
Three Divisions That Are Increasingly Synergistic
Innovation and scale has made our three divisions increasingly synergistic over time creating a
flywheel effect.
Informatics
Data-driven insights
to support drug
Clinical
discovery, clinical
Decision
trials &
Support
commercial
Sponsored
activity
testing
programs
Pharma
Companion
Clinical
Services
Services
Diagnostics
Leading Oncology Diagnostics Company
Guided By Science And Passion For Patient Care
We are a leader in
Our extensive
We act as a
We are oncology
Our work is
the field of
patient database
collaborative partner
experts focused on
founded in
diagnostic testing
allows us to
to pathologists,
developing
science, driven
by data, and
with a significant
optimize the
oncologists and
foundational and
upheld to the
share of patient
pairing of
biopharma to deliver
innovative oncology
highest
test volume in
patients with
best-in-class services
laboratory diagnostic
standards
the US
clinical trials
for all
services
When you invest in NeoGenomics, you invest in all of oncology
By helping the
community
oncology field, we
improve lives
Appendix
Experience and Scale Matter
Industry Leader in Oncology Diagnostics
>435,000 patients
per year
620+ cancer tests ready for order
26 targeted NeoTYPE®
molecular/FISH/IHC panels
>150 active pharma clients
~1 million cancer-related tests
per year
>50,000 Clinical Next Gen
Sequencing tests per year
#1 lab in PD-L1testing**
>1,500 pharma projects completed
to date
>4,400
hospital, institution and oncology office clients
336 Biomarker solid tumor
discovery panel
#1 lab in breast cancer
testing*
>120
MDs and PhDs
*Data from CMS claims database **Internal data based on test utilization
Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic
Managing the business to emerge stronger
Clinical Services Business
($MM, except for clinical tests)
Clinical Testing Revenue
120
Clinical Cancer Tests Performed
$108.7
100$93.0
80
$73.9
255k
250k
60
205k
40
20
0
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
COVID-19PCR testing capabilities have helped hedge against market-wide pandemic related volume declines
No layoffs were made related to temporary declines in volume
Low-capacityutilization in Q2'20 provided a rare opportunity to focus on process improvement
We are actively hiring and believe we are well positioned to take share
NOTE:
1. As of September 30, 2020
400k
350k
300k
250k
200k
150k
100k
50k
0k
($MM)
Pharma Services Business
$40.5
Revenue
Net New Bookings
$34.9
$28.4
$16.7
$13.0
$13.1
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Demand has been robust throughout the pandemic and new contract bookings have broken records
Many new trials were delayed and ongoing trials saw reduced enrollee counts related to patient access issues due to the pandemic
Pushed forward with important global infrastructure investments
Ample capacity and a record backlog (>$185MM(1)) has us excited about near- and long-term growth
Well Positioned: Companion Diagnostics
Companion diagnostics are part of the precision medicine
that is driving the future of oncology
Ability to take test
CDx capabilities
Wide scale and
Broad reach to
Access to data
across continuum
translating into
scope across
oncologists
across massive
from development,
customer wins
Pharma and
and pathologists
quantity of
through clinical
Clinical markets
oncology-specific
trials, and into the
test results
market
Proving the Point: KEYTRUDA®
Selected by Merck due to IHC expertise
Participated in Early Validation Program for Keytruda
One of only 3 labs to offer PD-L1 testing on Day 1
We remain an industry leader in clinical PD-L1testing
30
Proving the Point: PIQRAY®
PIK3CA is a gene that is mutated in many breast cancers
In 2018, when Novartis was in late-stage development for its PIK3CA inhibitor, alpelisib, QIAGEN established a development program to bring to market a molecular test (therascreen® PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit) as a companion diagnostic to guide the use of alpelisib
In partnership with Novartis and QIAGEN, NeoGenomics was the
Day 1 Preferred Laboratory Partner for this critical PIK3CA CDx
January - May 2019: Clinical validation
April - June 2019: Launch readiness
By December 31, 2019:
NEO pharma services engaged with QIAGEN and Novartis to begin clinical
Pharma Sponsored Testing Program (STP)
Achievement
validation process for PIK3CA to ensure PIK3CA testing available on day 1
prepared and ready for day 1
Novartis revenue was ~$118M and NEO
upon FDA approval
PIK3CA order volume is ~4,000 orders
JAN
FEB
APR
MAY
DEC
February - June 2019: Clinical launch preparation
May 24, 2019: PIQRAY® (alpelisib) launch and CDx launch
Sponsored testing program, sales materials and training, website development and digital marketing
Hand-off to clinical: STP ready, all materials ready, clinical sales, marketing and medical activated, medical outreach program, sales contest; Novartis revenue target is $30M and NEO PIK3CA order volume target is 1,000 orders
31
Balance Sheet, September 30, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Marketable securities, at fair value
Accounts receivable, net
Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets
Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $85,987 and $68,809 respectively)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Intangible assets, net
Goodwill
Restricted cash, non-current
Prepaid lease asset
Investment in non-consolidated affiliate
Other assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
Short-term portion of financing obligations
Short-term portion of operating leases
Total current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
Long-term portion of financing obligations
Long-term portion of operating leases
Other long-term liabilities
Deferred income tax liability, net
Total long-term liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
$
233,233
$
173,016
50,375
-
103,697
94,242
20,643
14,405
14,427
9,075
422,375
290,738
85,449
64,188
45,856
26,492
123,353
126,640
210,833
198,601
32,003
-
10,142
-
25,600
-
3,817
2,847
$
959,428
$
709,506
$
56,211
$
50,091
3,700
10,432
4,701
3,381
64,612
63,904
166,440
-
1,399
95,028
43,123
24,034
3,937
3,566
13,554
15,566
228,453
138,194
$
293,065
$
202,098
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
666,363
$
507,408
959,428
$
709,506
Income Statement, September 30, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET REVENUE:
$
108,733
$
92,565
$
275,599
$
267,757
Clinical Services
Pharma Services
16,711
12,107
42,852
34,205
Total revenue
125,444
104,672
318,451
301,962
COST OF REVENUE
71,379
53,840
190,011
155,049
GROSS PROFIT
54,065
50,832
128,440
146,913
Operating expenses:
36,128
33,054
107,085
94,773
General and administrative
Research and development
1,964
2,611
6,129
6,407
Sales and marketing
11,304
11,508
34,757
35,048
Total operating expenses
49,396
47,173
147,971
136,228
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
4,669
3,659
(19,531)
10,685
Interest expense, net
2,458
203
4,825
3,333
Other (income) expense, net
(11)
(35)
(7,639)
5,124
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
1,400
1,018
Loss on termination of cash flow hedge
-
-
3,506
-
Income (loss) before taxes
2,222
3,491
(21,623)
1,210
Income tax (benefit) expense
(335)
1,348
(10,378)
(500)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
2,557
$
2,143
$
(11,245)
$
1,710
Adjustment to the numerator for convertible
notes in diluted EPS (3)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
2,557
2,143
(11,245)
1,710
Convertible note accretion, amortization, and
1,975
-
-
-
interest, net of tax
NET INCOME (LOSS) USED IN
$
4,532
$
2,143
$
(11,245)
$
1,710
DILUTED EPS
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
Diluted
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
110,461
103,899
107,605
99,149
Diluted
119,191
107,880
107,605
102,766
Statements of Cash Flows, September 30, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(11,245)
$
1,710
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
18,705
15,200
Loss on disposal of assets
371
451
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,400
1,018
Loss on termination of cash flow hedge
3,506
-
Amortization of intangibles
7,387
7,482
Amortization of debt issue costs
138
323
Amortization of convertible debt discount
2,705
-
Non-cashstock-based compensation
7,536
7,727
Non-cash operating lease expense
6,365
3,224
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
(41,393)
(17,125)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(4,525)
$
20,010
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of marketable securities Proceeds from sale of marketable securities Purchases of property and equipment Business acquisition
Investment in non-consolidated affiliate Acquisition working capital adjustment
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,396)
-
3,000
-
(17,591)
(13,953)
(37,000)
-
(25,600)
-
-
399
$
(130,587)
$
(13,554)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of revolving credit facility
-
(5,000)
Repayment of equipment financing obligations
(4,331)
(5,481)
Proceeds from term loan
-
100,000
Repayment of term loan
(97,540)
(96,750)
Cash flow hedge termination
(3,317)
-
Payments of debt issuance costs
-
(1,051)
Issuance of common stock, net
10,761
10,132
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs
194,466
-
Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs
127,293
160,774
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
227,332
$
162,624
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
92,220
$
169,080
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
173,016
9,811
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
265,236
$
178,891
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash, non-current
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
233,233
$
178,891
32,003
-
$
265,236
$
178,891
Segment Results, September 30, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Clinical Services:
Revenue
$
108,733
$
92,565
Cost of revenue
60,607
47,526
Gross profit
$
48,126
$
45,039
Gross margin
44.3%
48.7%
Pharma Services:
17.5 %
$
275,599
$
27.5 %
158,287
6.9 %
$
117,312
$
42.6%
267,7572.9 %
136,557 15.9 %
131,200 (10.6)%
49.0%
Revenue
$
16,711
$
12,107
Cost of revenue
10,772
6,314
Gross profit
$
5,939
$
5,793
Gross margin
35.5%
47.8%
38.0 %
$
42,852
$
34,205
25.3 %
70.6 %
31,724
18,492
71.6 %
2.5 %
$
11,128
$
15,713
(29.2)%
26.0%
45.9%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Clinical(8):
Requisitions (cases) received
147,518
145,312
1.5 %
406,250
427,406
(4.9)%
Number of tests performed
255,458
250,518
2.0 %
710,678
735,165
(3.3)%
Average number of tests/requisitions
1.73
1.72
0.6 %
1.75
1.72
1.7 %
Average revenue/requisition
$
622
$
637
(2.4)%
$
632
$
626
1.0 %
Average revenue/test
$
359
$
369
(2.7)%
$
361
$
364
(0.8)%
Average cost/requisition
$
342
$
327
4.6 %
$
361
$
320
12.8 %
Average cost/test
$
197
$
190
3.7 %
$
206
$
186
10.8 %
Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.
Adjusted EBITDA, September 30, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,557
$
2,143
$
(11,245)
$
1,710
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Interest expense, net
2,458
203
4,825
3,333
Income tax (benefit) expense
(335)
1,348
(10,378)
(500)
Amortization of intangibles
2,468
2,380
7,387
7,482
Depreciation
6,528
4,848
18,705
15,200
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
13,676
$
10,922
$
9,294
$
27,225
Further adjustments to EBITDA:
Acquisition and integration related expenses
446
334
1,852
2,143
Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4)
(105)
364
(2,100)
6,527
Non-cashstock-based compensation expense
2,715
3,275
7,536
7,727
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
16,732
$
14,895
$
16,582
$
43,622
