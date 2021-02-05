Log in
NEOGENOMICS, INC.

(NEO)
NeoGenomics : Investor Presentation - January 2021

02/05/2021
NeoGenomics

Investor Presentation

January 2021

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by NeoGenomics, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "NeoGenomics" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business, operations, and financial conditions of the Company. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the Company's forward-looking statements due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cashstock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs.

2

Our

We save lives by improving patient care.

Common

Purpose

Quality, integrity, accountability,

Our teamwork, innovation.

Values

NeoGenomics

We are Focused and Genuine

Our

Vision

By providing uncompromising quality, exceptional service and innovative solutions, we are becoming the world's leading cancer testing and information company.

3

Snapshot

One Lab. Vital Answers. Transforming Care for Cancer Patients

  • Leading oncology diagnostic company with diversified, "One Lab" approach
  • Strong competitive position with long history of market share gains
  • Strategic multi-channel foothold in community oncology testing market
  • Three synergistic business segments all with double digit growth profiles
  • World class culture drives high customer satisfaction and strong brand recognition
  • Robust and expanding global oncology testing and information market

Q3 2020 Revenue Mix*

Pharma &

Informatics

15%

Clinical Services

85%

FY 2019 Key Figures

Revenue:

$409MM

Revenue Growth:

47% (>20% organic)

Clinical Test Volume:

987,539

Gross Margin:

48.1%

Adjusted EBITDA:

*Excluding non-coreCOVID-19 PCR Testing

$57MM

4

One Lab. Vital Answers.

Leading oncology diagnostics company, designed to provide innovative diagnostic and data solutions that bridge oncologists, pathologists, and therapeutic development

Clinical Services Division

Pharma Services Division

  • Leading oncology reference lab market share for oncologists, pathologists and hospitals
  • Comprehensive oncology test menu including all major testing modalities
  • Direct national commercial team of ~100 people
  • A longstanding reputation for service and quality in the community oncology market
  • Leading provider of oncology-focused research and clinical trials services
  • Comprehensive support from pre-clinical and research discovery through FDA filing, approval and launch
  • Global footprint (U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, China)
  • Greater than $185MM(1) in backlog (signed contracts)

Informatics Division

  • Formed in 2020 to utilize clinical testing data to address real world problems for Patients and other stakeholders
  • Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing database, covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients and growing

5

NOTE:

1. As of September 30, 2020

NeoGenomics

Leading provider of oncology testing and global oncology research services

13 locations across 3 continents

EST. 2004

1

Aliso Viejo, California

EST. 2004

2

Carlsbad, California

EST. 2014

3

La Jolla, California

EST. 2001

4

Houston, Texas

GENOMICS SPECIALTY

INIVATA PARTNER SITE

5

RTP, North Carolina

6

Nashville, Tennessee

7

Atlanta, Georgia

8

Tampa, Florida

EST. 2002 HEADQUARTERS

9

Fort Myers, Florida

INIVATA PARTNER SITE

10

Cambridge, UK

EST. 2017

11

Geneva, Switzerland

IMMUNOLOGY SPECIALTY

EST. 2019

12

Singapore

COMING SOON (Q1 2021)

13

Suzhou, China (2020)

6

Oncology Testing Market Tailwinds

Estimated 6% to 8% annual market growth with upside potential

Demographics

  • An aging population is resulting in higher cancer incidence
  • Increased cancer survival rates leading to more follow-on testing

Precision Medicine & Drug Development

  • Proliferation and complexity of therapeutic options driving more testing
  • Burgeoning oncology drug pipeline underlying current Pharma Services demand and likely to drive demand for future clinical testing
  • New platforms and tests (NGS, TMB, MSI, liquid biopsy, etc.) creating more test options for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection

Upside Potential: Emerging Opportunities

  • Promising minimal residual disease tests in development such as strategic partner Inivata's RaDaR assay could create a compelling recurrence monitoring opportunity
  • We expect to develop a number of innovative value-add data offerings

in our growing Informatics division

7

Market Tailwinds: Demographics

An aging population is leading to higher cancer incidence with new precision therapies allowing people to live longer with cancer

22.2

Million Cancer

31%

Survivors

Increase

The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 31.4%, to 22.2 million, by 2030.

10 years

2030

8

Source: National Cancer Institute

Market Tailwinds: Precision Medicine

Oncology therapies with required or recommended biomarker testing

2019

A dramatic increase in approved precision oncology medicines is driving the need for associated biomarker testing.

2012

200725

17

2016

70

47

9

Source: IQVIA Institute. June 2020

Market Tailwinds: Drug Development

Diagnostic testing is critical as additional drugs gain approval

New oncology molecules are being developed at a record pace. The late phase targeted therapy oncology pipeline increased 100% from 2008 to 2018.

The Pipeline of Late Phase

Oncology Molecules (2008 - 2018)

10

Source: IQVIA Pipeline Intelligence, Dec 2018; IQVIA Institute, May 2019

We Look to Grow at Twice the Market Rate

Significant Company-Specific Growth Drivers

Many years of market share gains validate the power of our competitive differentiation.

8

History of strong

M&A Execution

7

To complement

Strong

organic growth

6

synergies

5

Significant

with Pharma

reach into the

Services and

1

2

The most

Uncompromising

customer service

comprehensive

with exceptional

test menu in

turn around time

oncology Dx -

on testing

including

advanced NGS

capabilities

such as liquid

biopsy

4

3

A tenured and oncology focused best-in-class sales force

Hundreds of contracts with managed care, IDNs, hospital systems, oncology practices and GPOs

Over 120 MDs

community

Informatics

and PhDs on

channel

Divisions

Staff including

positions us well

internationally

for partnerships

renown experts

and strategic

relationships

11

History of Organic and Inorganic Success

With an ability to succeed in multiple environments

Clinical Testing Annual Revenue / Clinical Tests Performed(1)

Acquired

$361

1,200

350

300

Dec 2018

1,000

Acquired

988k

250

$242

800

$210

$203

750k

200

Dec 2015

657k

600

150

563k

400

$88

100

$79

$56

$63

$40

200

50

$32

223k

176k

112k

136k

57k

76k

0

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Clinical Testing Revenue ($MM)

Clinical Tests Performed

Reimbursement challenges

Growth Markets

NeoGenomics has the flexibility to pivot with the environment

(1) Clinical Revenue presented net of bad debt expense to conform with ASC 606 presentation.

12

(2) Base NEO Clinical includes organic clinical revenue and test volume growth and incorporates inorganic contributions from the 2015 acquisition of Clarient (closed Dec. 30th) and the 2018 acquisition of

Genoptix (closed Dec. 10th). Base NEO Clinical excludes the impact from Pharma Services and PathLogic (divested on August 1st, 2017).

Our Focus Is The Community Setting

We bring state-of-the-art oncology testing to the masses

Community Channel

80% to 85% of all cancer patients are treated by community oncologists

Community

Community

Hospital

Oncology Office

NeoGenomics works with >4,400 hospitals, institutions and oncology offices, most in the community

setting, to ensure all patients can benefit from high-quality diagnostic tests to support Precision Medicine

13

Comprehensive Oncology Test Menu

A low Beta approach to a massive high growth end market

Anatomic Pathology

Flow Cytometry

Cytogenetics

FISH

Molecular

Consultation pathology

10-color flow

Extensive automation

Robust Library of

Next-gen sequencing

Immunochemistry

MRD detection

for high quality/low

validated probes

Liquid biopsy

Immunohistochemistry

Global and tech-only

cost

Global and tech-only

Whole exome

Digital imaging

service

service

sequencing

Automated quantitative

Sanger sequencing

IHC

Real time qPCR

Global and tech-only

Flexible

Technology Agnostic

Appropriate

SNP microarray

service

Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time

14

A Differentiated Approach To NGS Testing

Multiple modalities and appropriate biomarkers leads to great care at a value

Targeted Profiles

Broad Based Profiles

Liquid Biopsy

26 NeoTYPE® targeted profiles

Solid Tumor

InVisionFirst®-Lung

Multi-Modal

Discovery Profile: 336 biomarkers

37 genes

Only appropriate biomarkers

Precision Profile: 83 biomarkers

Reflex ordering with NeoTYPE®

19 Solid Tumor Profiles

Universal NGS Fusion Panel: 252

Lung Tissue

7 Heme Profiles

genes

NeoLAB® liquid biopsy suite

17 Targeted RNA Fusion Profiles

Hematologic Disease

1 Solid Tumor Test

High capacity workflow

NeoTYPE® Myeloid Disorders: 63

4 Hematologic Tests

Only appropriate biomarkers

genes

  • Detection of novel fusions

Flexible

Technology Agnostic

Appropriate

Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time

15

We Are Focused on The Customer

Best-in-class net promoter score

Q4 2020 Clinical Client Survey

How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague?

Not at all likely

Neutral

Extremely likely

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Detractor

Passive

Promoter

7%

20%

73%

% Promoters - % Detractors = NPS (Net Promoter Score)

Satisfaction Model

Employee Engagement

Customer Satisfaction

Employee Retention

Client Retention >95%

0

-50

+66

50

NPS

-100100

Shareholder Satisfaction

Achieve Results >Plan

NOTES:

16

1,055 respondents

Competing Through Focus, Scale and Scope

We enjoy a unique position in the clinical market

Clinical Reference Labs with

Oncology Divisions

Diversified Focus

Pure Play Oncology Diagnostic Lab

Comprehensive Test Menu + Sustainable Growth

Leading Share in U.S. Clinical Oncology Market

Comprehensive, multi-modality "One Lab" position

Large and advanced somatic cancer test menu Significant reach into all customer segments National footprint and extensive payer contracts Outstanding client service and partnership models

Synergistic Pharma, Clinical and

Informatics businesses

Niche

Oncology Players

High R&D investment and limited test menus

/

17

Our Ability to Profitably Innovate Enables Sustainable Growth

Three important growth areas in the business today were enabled by leveraging the power of our growing core clinical engine. These initiatives could represent nearly a third of 2021 revenues.

Core Clinical Business

  • Growing volumes >10%
  • Self-fundinginnovation

Next-generation sequencing

  • Nominal % of 2015 revenue
  • Now >15% of Clinical revenue
  • Growing volumes 25%+
  • Comprehensive portfolio
  • Larger panels and targeted profiles

Pharma Division

  • Nominal % of 2015 revenue
  • Now >15% of company revenues
  • We are now a global player
  • Developing custom assays w/sponsors
  • Growing >20%, grew 37% YOY in 2019

Informatics Division

  • Formed in 2020
  • Enabled by ever-expanding clinical dataset
  • Early returns are encouraging
  • Fastest growing part of NEO

18

Rapidly Growing Pharma Services Business

Demand has been robust despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

$200

$185.4

$180

$172.9

$160

$147.7

$140

$130.4

$120

$118.3

$100

$80

$60

$40.5

$40

$32.8

$34.9

$27.6

$28.4

$20

$12.1

$13.5

$13.0

$15.0

$13.0

$16.7

$0

$(3.2)

$(7.2)

$(13.1)

$(2.3)

$(5.6)

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

-$20

Revenue

Booked

Acquired

Cancelled or Dormant

Ending Backlog

19

The Company defines Dormant Projects as projects with no activity for 12 months or longer that have not officially been cancelled by the Sponsor

Uniquely Positioned: Pharma Services

Factors driving pharma services success in the oncology marketplace

Cancer

Comprehensive

Best-in-Class

Global

FDA

CDx Capabilities

Scientific

Focus

Menu

Service &

Footprint

Compliant

Ability to develop and

Leadership

Customization

Systems

launch CDx

$40MM of new business in Q2 of 2020

A Record $185MM backlog

More than 40 Active Companion

despite COVID-19

exiting Q3 of 2020

Diagnostic Projects Ongoing

Synergies with Clinical & Informatics

20

Informatics

Patient-focused. Data driven.

Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing databases,

covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients.

>1.6M

5 years

>4,400

>435k

>68k

~1M

Unique active

patients tested

historical data

clinical clients

patients per year

tests/year

providers

21

Informatics

Primary offerings today

Diagnostic lab alerts and

Clinical trial matching and

commercial analytics

provider outreach

22

Three Divisions That Are Increasingly Synergistic

Innovation and scale has made our three divisions increasingly synergistic over time creating a

flywheel effect.

Informatics

Data-driven insights

to support drug

Clinical

discovery, clinical

Decision

trials &

Support

commercial

Sponsored

activity

testing

programs

Pharma

Companion

Clinical

Services

Services

Diagnostics

23

Leading Oncology Diagnostics Company

Guided By Science And Passion For Patient Care

We are a leader in

Our extensive

We act as a

We are oncology

Our work is

the field of

patient database

collaborative partner

experts focused on

founded in

diagnostic testing

allows us to

to pathologists,

developing

science, driven

by data, and

with a significant

optimize the

oncologists and

foundational and

upheld to the

share of patient

pairing of

biopharma to deliver

innovative oncology

highest

test volume in

patients with

best-in-class services

laboratory diagnostic

standards

the US

clinical trials

for all

services

When you invest in NeoGenomics, you invest in all of oncology

By helping the

community

oncology field, we

improve lives

24

Appendix

Experience and Scale Matter

Industry Leader in Oncology Diagnostics

>435,000 patients

per year

620+ cancer tests ready for order

26 targeted NeoTYPE®

molecular/FISH/IHC panels

>150 active pharma clients

~1 million cancer-related tests

per year

>50,000 Clinical Next Gen

Sequencing tests per year

#1 lab in PD-L1testing**

>1,500 pharma projects completed

to date

>4,400

hospital, institution and oncology office clients

336 Biomarker solid tumor

discovery panel

#1 lab in breast cancer

testing*

>120

MDs and PhDs

*Data from CMS claims database **Internal data based on test utilization

27

Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic

Managing the business to emerge stronger

Clinical Services Business

($MM, except for clinical tests)

Clinical Testing Revenue

120

Clinical Cancer Tests Performed

$108.7

100$93.0

80

$73.9

255k

250k

60

205k

40

20

0

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

  • COVID-19PCR testing capabilities have helped hedge against market-wide pandemic related volume declines
  • No layoffs were made related to temporary declines in volume
  • Low-capacityutilization in Q2'20 provided a rare opportunity to focus on process improvement
  • We are actively hiring and believe we are well positioned to take share

NOTE:

1. As of September 30, 2020

400k

350k

300k

250k

200k

150k

100k

50k

0k

($MM)

Pharma Services Business

$40.5

Revenue

Net New Bookings

$34.9

$28.4

$16.7

$13.0

$13.1

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

  • Demand has been robust throughout the pandemic and new contract bookings have broken records
  • Many new trials were delayed and ongoing trials saw reduced enrollee counts related to patient access issues due to the pandemic
  • Pushed forward with important global infrastructure investments
  • Ample capacity and a record backlog (>$185MM(1)) has us excited about near- and long-term growth

28

Well Positioned: Companion Diagnostics

Companion diagnostics are part of the precision medicine

that is driving the future of oncology

Ability to take test

CDx capabilities

Wide scale and

Broad reach to

Access to data

across continuum

translating into

scope across

oncologists

across massive

from development,

customer wins

Pharma and

and pathologists

quantity of

through clinical

Clinical markets

oncology-specific

trials, and into the

test results

market

29

Proving the Point: KEYTRUDA®

  • Selected by Merck due to IHC expertise
  • Participated in Early Validation Program for Keytruda
  • One of only 3 labs to offer PD-L1 testing on Day 1

We remain an industry leader in clinical PD-L1testing

30

Proving the Point: PIQRAY®

  • PIK3CA is a gene that is mutated in many breast cancers
  • In 2018, when Novartis was in late-stage development for its PIK3CA inhibitor, alpelisib, QIAGEN established a development program to bring to market a molecular test (therascreen® PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit) as a companion diagnostic to guide the use of alpelisib

In partnership with Novartis and QIAGEN, NeoGenomics was the

Day 1 Preferred Laboratory Partner for this critical PIK3CA CDx

January - May 2019: Clinical validation

April - June 2019: Launch readiness

By December 31, 2019:

NEO pharma services engaged with QIAGEN and Novartis to begin clinical

Pharma Sponsored Testing Program (STP)

Achievement

validation process for PIK3CA to ensure PIK3CA testing available on day 1

prepared and ready for day 1

Novartis revenue was ~$118M and NEO

upon FDA approval

PIK3CA order volume is ~4,000 orders

JAN

FEB

APR

MAY

DEC

February - June 2019: Clinical launch preparation

May 24, 2019: PIQRAY® (alpelisib) launch and CDx launch

Sponsored testing program, sales materials and training, website development and digital marketing

Hand-off to clinical: STP ready, all materials ready, clinical sales, marketing and medical activated, medical outreach program, sales contest; Novartis revenue target is $30M and NEO PIK3CA order volume target is 1,000 orders

31

Balance Sheet, September 30, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Marketable securities, at fair value

Accounts receivable, net

Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $85,987 and $68,809 respectively)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Intangible assets, net

Goodwill

Restricted cash, non-current

Prepaid lease asset

Investment in non-consolidated affiliate

Other assets

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

Short-term portion of financing obligations

Short-term portion of operating leases

Total current liabilities

Convertible senior notes, net

Long-term portion of financing obligations

Long-term portion of operating leases

Other long-term liabilities

Deferred income tax liability, net

Total long-term liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

$

233,233

$

173,016

50,375

-

103,697

94,242

20,643

14,405

14,427

9,075

422,375

290,738

85,449

64,188

45,856

26,492

123,353

126,640

210,833

198,601

32,003

-

10,142

-

25,600

-

3,817

2,847

$

959,428

$

709,506

$

56,211

$

50,091

3,700

10,432

4,701

3,381

64,612

63,904

166,440

-

1,399

95,028

43,123

24,034

3,937

3,566

13,554

15,566

228,453

138,194

$

293,065

$

202,098

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

666,363

$

507,408

32

959,428

$

709,506

Income Statement, September 30, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

NET REVENUE:

$

108,733

$

92,565

$

275,599

$

267,757

Clinical Services

Pharma Services

16,711

12,107

42,852

34,205

Total revenue

125,444

104,672

318,451

301,962

COST OF REVENUE

71,379

53,840

190,011

155,049

GROSS PROFIT

54,065

50,832

128,440

146,913

Operating expenses:

36,128

33,054

107,085

94,773

General and administrative

Research and development

1,964

2,611

6,129

6,407

Sales and marketing

11,304

11,508

34,757

35,048

Total operating expenses

49,396

47,173

147,971

136,228

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

4,669

3,659

(19,531)

10,685

Interest expense, net

2,458

203

4,825

3,333

Other (income) expense, net

(11)

(35)

(7,639)

5,124

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

1,400

1,018

Loss on termination of cash flow hedge

-

-

3,506

-

Income (loss) before taxes

2,222

3,491

(21,623)

1,210

Income tax (benefit) expense

(335)

1,348

(10,378)

(500)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

2,557

$

2,143

$

(11,245)

$

1,710

Adjustment to the numerator for convertible

notes in diluted EPS (3)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

2,557

2,143

(11,245)

1,710

Convertible note accretion, amortization, and

1,975

-

-

-

interest, net of tax

NET INCOME (LOSS) USED IN

$

4,532

$

2,143

$

(11,245)

$

1,710

DILUTED EPS

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

Basic

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

Diluted

$

0.04

$

0.02

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

33

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

110,461

103,899

107,605

99,149

Diluted

119,191

107,880

107,605

102,766

Statements of Cash Flows, September 30, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net (loss) income

$

(11,245)

$

1,710

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

18,705

15,200

Loss on disposal of assets

371

451

Loss on debt extinguishment

1,400

1,018

Loss on termination of cash flow hedge

3,506

-

Amortization of intangibles

7,387

7,482

Amortization of debt issue costs

138

323

Amortization of convertible debt discount

2,705

-

Non-cashstock-based compensation

7,536

7,727

Non-cash operating lease expense

6,365

3,224

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

(41,393)

(17,125)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(4,525)

$

20,010

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of marketable securities Proceeds from sale of marketable securities Purchases of property and equipment Business acquisition

Investment in non-consolidated affiliate Acquisition working capital adjustment

Net cash used in investing activities

(53,396)

-

3,000

-

(17,591)

(13,953)

(37,000)

-

(25,600)

-

-

399

$

(130,587)

$

(13,554)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayment of revolving credit facility

-

(5,000)

Repayment of equipment financing obligations

(4,331)

(5,481)

Proceeds from term loan

-

100,000

Repayment of term loan

(97,540)

(96,750)

Cash flow hedge termination

(3,317)

-

Payments of debt issuance costs

-

(1,051)

Issuance of common stock, net

10,761

10,132

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs

194,466

-

Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs

127,293

160,774

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

227,332

$

162,624

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

92,220

$

169,080

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

173,016

9,811

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

265,236

$

178,891

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash, non-current

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

233,233

$

178,891

34

32,003

-

$

265,236

$

178,891

Segment Results, September 30, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Clinical Services:

Revenue

$

108,733

$

92,565

Cost of revenue

60,607

47,526

Gross profit

$

48,126

$

45,039

Gross margin

44.3%

48.7%

Pharma Services:

17.5 %

$

275,599

$

27.5 %

158,287

6.9 %

$

117,312

$

42.6%

267,7572.9 %

136,557 15.9 %

131,200 (10.6)%

49.0%

Revenue

$

16,711

$

12,107

Cost of revenue

10,772

6,314

Gross profit

$

5,939

$

5,793

Gross margin

35.5%

47.8%

38.0 %

$

42,852

$

34,205

25.3 %

70.6 %

31,724

18,492

71.6 %

2.5 %

$

11,128

$

15,713

(29.2)%

26.0%

45.9%

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Clinical(8):

Requisitions (cases) received

147,518

145,312

1.5 %

406,250

427,406

(4.9)%

Number of tests performed

255,458

250,518

2.0 %

710,678

735,165

(3.3)%

Average number of tests/requisitions

1.73

1.72

0.6 %

1.75

1.72

1.7 %

Average revenue/requisition

$

622

$

637

(2.4)%

$

632

$

626

1.0 %

Average revenue/test

$

359

$

369

(2.7)%

$

361

$

364

(0.8)%

Average cost/requisition

$

342

$

327

4.6 %

$

361

$

320

12.8 %

Average cost/test

$

197

$

190

3.7 %

$

206

$

186

10.8 %

Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests.

35

Adjusted EBITDA, September 30, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,557

$

2,143

$

(11,245)

$

1,710

Adjustments to net income (loss):

Interest expense, net

2,458

203

4,825

3,333

Income tax (benefit) expense

(335)

1,348

(10,378)

(500)

Amortization of intangibles

2,468

2,380

7,387

7,482

Depreciation

6,528

4,848

18,705

15,200

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

13,676

$

10,922

$

9,294

$

27,225

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

Acquisition and integration related expenses

446

334

1,852

2,143

Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4)

(105)

364

(2,100)

6,527

Non-cashstock-based compensation expense

2,715

3,275

7,536

7,727

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

16,732

$

14,895

$

16,582

$

43,622

36

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Inc. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
