Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NeoGenomics Investor Presentation January 2021 1 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation has been prepared by NeoGenomics, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "NeoGenomics" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business, operations, and financial conditions of the Company. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the Company's forward-looking statements due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cashstock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses, including any debt financing costs. 2 Our We save lives by improving patient care. Common Purpose Quality, integrity, accountability, Our teamwork, innovation. Values NeoGenomics We are Focused and Genuine Our Vision By providing uncompromising quality, exceptional service and innovative solutions, we are becoming the world's leading cancer testing and information company. 3 Snapshot One Lab. Vital Answers. Transforming Care for Cancer Patients Leading oncology diagnostic company with diversified, "One Lab" approach

Strong competitive position with long history of market share gains

Strategic multi-channel foothold in community oncology testing market

multi-channel foothold in community oncology testing market Three synergistic business segments all with double digit growth profiles

World class culture drives high customer satisfaction and strong brand recognition

Robust and expanding global oncology testing and information market Q3 2020 Revenue Mix* Pharma & Informatics 15% Clinical Services 85% FY 2019 Key Figures Revenue: $409MM Revenue Growth: 47% (>20% organic) Clinical Test Volume: 987,539 Gross Margin: 48.1% Adjusted EBITDA: *Excluding non-coreCOVID-19 PCR Testing $57MM 4 One Lab. Vital Answers. Leading oncology diagnostics company, designed to provide innovative diagnostic and data solutions that bridge oncologists, pathologists, and therapeutic development Clinical Services Division Pharma Services Division Leading oncology reference lab market share for oncologists, pathologists and hospitals

Comprehensive oncology test menu including all major testing modalities

Direct national commercial team of ~100 people

A longstanding reputation for service and quality in the community oncology market Leading provider of oncology-focused research and clinical trials services

oncology-focused research and clinical trials services Comprehensive support from pre-clinical and research discovery through FDA filing, approval and launch

pre-clinical and research discovery through FDA filing, approval and launch Global footprint (U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, China)

Greater than $185MM (1) in backlog (signed contracts) Informatics Division Formed in 2020 to utilize clinical testing data to address real world problems for Patients and other stakeholders

Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing database, covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients and growing 5 NOTE: 1. As of September 30, 2020 NeoGenomics Leading provider of oncology testing and global oncology research services 13 locations across 3 continents EST. 2004 1 Aliso Viejo, California EST. 2004 2 Carlsbad, California EST. 2014 3 La Jolla, California EST. 2001 4 Houston, Texas GENOMICS SPECIALTY INIVATA PARTNER SITE 5 RTP, North Carolina 6 Nashville, Tennessee 7 Atlanta, Georgia 8 Tampa, Florida EST. 2002 HEADQUARTERS 9 Fort Myers, Florida INIVATA PARTNER SITE 10 Cambridge, UK EST. 2017 11 Geneva, Switzerland IMMUNOLOGY SPECIALTY EST. 2019 12 Singapore COMING SOON (Q1 2021) 13 Suzhou, China (2020) 6 Oncology Testing Market Tailwinds Estimated 6% to 8% annual market growth with upside potential Demographics An aging population is resulting in higher cancer incidence

Increased cancer survival rates leading to more follow-on testing Precision Medicine & Drug Development Proliferation and complexity of therapeutic options driving more testing

Burgeoning oncology drug pipeline underlying current Pharma Services demand and likely to drive demand for future clinical testing

New platforms and tests (NGS, TMB, MSI, liquid biopsy, etc.) creating more test options for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection Upside Potential: Emerging Opportunities Promising minimal residual disease tests in development such as strategic partner Inivata's RaDaR assay could create a compelling recurrence monitoring opportunity

We expect to develop a number of innovative value-add data offerings in our growing Informatics division 7 Market Tailwinds: Demographics An aging population is leading to higher cancer incidence with new precision therapies allowing people to live longer with cancer 22.2 Million Cancer 31% Survivors Increase The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 31.4%, to 22.2 million, by 2030. 10 years 2030 8 Source: National Cancer Institute Market Tailwinds: Precision Medicine Oncology therapies with required or recommended biomarker testing 2019 A dramatic increase in approved precision oncology medicines is driving the need for associated biomarker testing. 2012 200725 17 2016 70 47 9 Source: IQVIA Institute. June 2020 Market Tailwinds: Drug Development Diagnostic testing is critical as additional drugs gain approval New oncology molecules are being developed at a record pace. The late phase targeted therapy oncology pipeline increased 100% from 2008 to 2018. The Pipeline of Late Phase Oncology Molecules (2008 - 2018) 10 Source: IQVIA Pipeline Intelligence, Dec 2018; IQVIA Institute, May 2019 We Look to Grow at Twice the Market Rate Significant Company-Specific Growth Drivers Many years of market share gains validate the power of our competitive differentiation. 8 History of strong M&A Execution 7 To complement Strong organic growth 6 synergies 5 Significant with Pharma reach into the Services and 1 2 The most Uncompromising customer service comprehensive with exceptional test menu in turn around time oncology Dx - on testing including advanced NGS capabilities such as liquid biopsy 4 3 A tenured and oncology focused best-in-class sales force Hundreds of contracts with managed care, IDNs, hospital systems, oncology practices and GPOs Over 120 MDs community Informatics and PhDs on channel Divisions Staff including positions us well internationally for partnerships renown experts and strategic relationships 11 History of Organic and Inorganic Success With an ability to succeed in multiple environments Clinical Testing Annual Revenue / Clinical Tests Performed(1) Acquired $361 1,200 350 300 Dec 2018 1,000 Acquired 988k 250 $242 800 $210 $203 750k 200 Dec 2015 657k 600 150 563k 400 $88 100 $79 $56 $63 $40 200 50 $32 223k 176k 112k 136k 57k 76k 0 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Clinical Testing Revenue ($MM) Clinical Tests Performed Reimbursement challenges Growth Markets NeoGenomics has the flexibility to pivot with the environment (1) Clinical Revenue presented net of bad debt expense to conform with ASC 606 presentation. 12 (2) Base NEO Clinical includes organic clinical revenue and test volume growth and incorporates inorganic contributions from the 2015 acquisition of Clarient (closed Dec. 30th) and the 2018 acquisition of Genoptix (closed Dec. 10th). Base NEO Clinical excludes the impact from Pharma Services and PathLogic (divested on August 1st, 2017). Our Focus Is The Community Setting We bring state-of-the-art oncology testing to the masses Community Channel 80% to 85% of all cancer patients are treated by community oncologists Community Community Hospital Oncology Office NeoGenomics works with >4,400 hospitals, institutions and oncology offices, most in the community setting, to ensure all patients can benefit from high-quality diagnostic tests to support Precision Medicine 13 Comprehensive Oncology Test Menu A low Beta approach to a massive high growth end market Anatomic Pathology Flow Cytometry Cytogenetics FISH Molecular • Consultation pathology • 10-color flow • Extensive automation • Robust Library of • Next-gen sequencing • Immunochemistry • MRD detection for high quality/low validated probes • Liquid biopsy • Immunohistochemistry • Global and tech-only cost • Global and tech-only • Whole exome • Digital imaging service service sequencing • Automated quantitative • Sanger sequencing IHC • Real time qPCR • Global and tech-only Flexible Technology Agnostic Appropriate • SNP microarray service Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time 14 A Differentiated Approach To NGS Testing Multiple modalities and appropriate biomarkers leads to great care at a value Targeted Profiles Broad Based Profiles Liquid Biopsy 26 NeoTYPE® targeted profiles Solid Tumor InVisionFirst®-Lung • Multi-Modal • Discovery Profile: 336 biomarkers • 37 genes • Only appropriate biomarkers • Precision Profile: 83 biomarkers • Reflex ordering with NeoTYPE® • 19 Solid Tumor Profiles • Universal NGS Fusion Panel: 252 Lung Tissue • 7 Heme Profiles genes NeoLAB® liquid biopsy suite 17 Targeted RNA Fusion Profiles Hematologic Disease • 1 Solid Tumor Test • High capacity workflow • NeoTYPE® Myeloid Disorders: 63 • 4 Hematologic Tests • Only appropriate biomarkers genes Detection of novel fusions Flexible Technology Agnostic Appropriate Right Test • Right Patient • Right Time 15 We Are Focused on The Customer Best-in-class net promoter score Q4 2020 Clinical Client Survey How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague? Not at all likely Neutral Extremely likely 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Detractor Passive Promoter 7% 20% 73% % Promoters - % Detractors = NPS (Net Promoter Score) Satisfaction Model Employee Engagement Customer Satisfaction Employee Retention Client Retention >95% 0 -50 +66 50 NPS -100100 Shareholder Satisfaction Achieve Results >Plan NOTES: 16 1,055 respondents Competing Through Focus, Scale and Scope We enjoy a unique position in the clinical market Clinical Reference Labs with Oncology Divisions Diversified Focus Pure Play Oncology Diagnostic Lab Comprehensive Test Menu + Sustainable Growth Leading Share in U.S. Clinical Oncology Market Comprehensive, multi-modality "One Lab" position Large and advanced somatic cancer test menu Significant reach into all customer segments National footprint and extensive payer contracts Outstanding client service and partnership models Synergistic Pharma, Clinical and Informatics businesses Niche Oncology Players High R&D investment and limited test menus / 17 Our Ability to Profitably Innovate Enables Sustainable Growth Three important growth areas in the business today were enabled by leveraging the power of our growing core clinical engine. These initiatives could represent nearly a third of 2021 revenues. Core Clinical Business Growing volumes >10%

Self-funding innovation Next-generation sequencing Nominal % of 2015 revenue

Now >15% of Clinical revenue

Growing volumes 25%+

Comprehensive portfolio

Larger panels and targeted profiles Pharma Division Nominal % of 2015 revenue

Now >15% of company revenues

We are now a global player

Developing custom assays w/sponsors

Growing >20%, grew 37% YOY in 2019 Informatics Division Formed in 2020

Enabled by ever-expanding clinical dataset

ever-expanding clinical dataset Early returns are encouraging

Fastest growing part of NEO 18 Rapidly Growing Pharma Services Business Demand has been robust despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic $200 $185.4 $180 $172.9 $160 $147.7 $140 $130.4 $120 $118.3 $100 $80 $60 $40.5 $40 $32.8 $34.9 $27.6 $28.4 $20 $12.1 $13.5 $13.0 $15.0 $13.0 $16.7 $0 $(3.2) $(7.2) $(13.1) $(2.3) $(5.6) Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 -$20 Revenue Booked Acquired Cancelled or Dormant Ending Backlog 19 The Company defines Dormant Projects as projects with no activity for 12 months or longer that have not officially been cancelled by the Sponsor Uniquely Positioned: Pharma Services Factors driving pharma services success in the oncology marketplace Cancer Comprehensive Best-in-Class Global FDA CDx Capabilities Scientific Focus Menu Service & Footprint Compliant Ability to develop and Leadership Customization Systems launch CDx $40MM of new business in Q2 of 2020 A Record $185MM backlog More than 40 Active Companion despite COVID-19 exiting Q3 of 2020 Diagnostic Projects Ongoing Synergies with Clinical & Informatics 20 Informatics Patient-focused. Data driven. Our information platform includes one of the largest cancer testing databases, covering the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for over 1.6 million patients. >1.6M 5 years >4,400 >435k >68k ~1M Unique active patients tested historical data clinical clients patients per year tests/year providers 21 Informatics Primary offerings today Diagnostic lab alerts and Clinical trial matching and commercial analytics provider outreach 22 Three Divisions That Are Increasingly Synergistic Innovation and scale has made our three divisions increasingly synergistic over time creating a flywheel effect. Informatics Data-driven insights to support drug Clinical discovery, clinical Decision trials & Support commercial Sponsored activity testing programs Pharma Companion Clinical Services Services Diagnostics 23 Leading Oncology Diagnostics Company Guided By Science And Passion For Patient Care We are a leader in Our extensive We act as a We are oncology Our work is the field of patient database collaborative partner experts focused on founded in diagnostic testing allows us to to pathologists, developing science, driven by data, and with a significant optimize the oncologists and foundational and upheld to the share of patient pairing of biopharma to deliver innovative oncology highest test volume in patients with best-in-class services laboratory diagnostic standards the US clinical trials for all services When you invest in NeoGenomics, you invest in all of oncology By helping the community oncology field, we improve lives 24 Appendix Experience and Scale Matter Industry Leader in Oncology Diagnostics >435,000 patients per year 620+ cancer tests ready for order 26 targeted NeoTYPE® molecular/FISH/IHC panels >150 active pharma clients ~1 million cancer-related tests per year >50,000 Clinical Next Gen Sequencing tests per year #1 lab in PD-L1testing** >1,500 pharma projects completed to date >4,400 hospital, institution and oncology office clients 336 Biomarker solid tumor discovery panel #1 lab in breast cancer testing* >120 MDs and PhDs *Data from CMS claims database **Internal data based on test utilization 27 Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic Managing the business to emerge stronger Clinical Services Business ($MM, except for clinical tests) Clinical Testing Revenue 120 Clinical Cancer Tests Performed $108.7 100$93.0 80 $73.9 255k 250k 60 205k 40 20 0 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 COVID-19 PCR testing capabilities have helped hedge against market-wide pandemic related volume declines

PCR testing capabilities have helped hedge against market-wide pandemic related volume declines No layoffs were made related to temporary declines in volume

Low-capacity utilization in Q2'20 provided a rare opportunity to focus on process improvement

utilization in Q2'20 provided a rare opportunity to focus on process improvement We are actively hiring and believe we are well positioned to take share NOTE: 1. As of September 30, 2020 400k 350k 300k 250k 200k 150k 100k 50k 0k ($MM) Pharma Services Business $40.5 Revenue Net New Bookings $34.9 $28.4 $16.7 $13.0 $13.1 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Demand has been robust throughout the pandemic and new contract bookings have broken records

Many new trials were delayed and ongoing trials saw reduced enrollee counts related to patient access issues due to the pandemic

Pushed forward with important global infrastructure investments

Ample capacity and a record backlog (>$185MM (1) ) has us excited about near- and long-term growth 28 Well Positioned: Companion Diagnostics Companion diagnostics are part of the precision medicine that is driving the future of oncology Ability to take test CDx capabilities Wide scale and Broad reach to Access to data across continuum translating into scope across oncologists across massive from development, customer wins Pharma and and pathologists quantity of through clinical Clinical markets oncology-specific trials, and into the test results market 29 Proving the Point: KEYTRUDA® Selected by Merck due to IHC expertise

Participated in Early Validation Program for Keytruda

One of only 3 labs to offer PD-L1 testing on Day 1 We remain an industry leader in clinical PD-L1testing 30 Proving the Point: PIQRAY® PIK3CA is a gene that is mutated in many breast cancers

In 2018, when Novartis was in late-stage development for its PIK3CA inhibitor, alpelisib, QIAGEN established a development program to bring to market a molecular test (therascreen ® PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit) as a companion diagnostic to guide the use of alpelisib In partnership with Novartis and QIAGEN, NeoGenomics was the Day 1 Preferred Laboratory Partner for this critical PIK3CA CDx January - May 2019: Clinical validation April - June 2019: Launch readiness By December 31, 2019: NEO pharma services engaged with QIAGEN and Novartis to begin clinical Pharma Sponsored Testing Program (STP) Achievement validation process for PIK3CA to ensure PIK3CA testing available on day 1 prepared and ready for day 1 Novartis revenue was ~$118M and NEO upon FDA approval PIK3CA order volume is ~4,000 orders JAN FEB APR MAY DEC February - June 2019: Clinical launch preparation May 24, 2019: PIQRAY® (alpelisib) launch and CDx launch Sponsored testing program, sales materials and training, website development and digital marketing Hand-off to clinical: STP ready, all materials ready, clinical sales, marketing and medical activated, medical outreach program, sales contest; Novartis revenue target is $30M and NEO PIK3CA order volume target is 1,000 orders 31 Balance Sheet, September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities, at fair value Accounts receivable, net Inventories Other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $85,987 and $68,809 respectively) Operating lease right-of-use assets Intangible assets, net Goodwill Restricted cash, non-current Prepaid lease asset Investment in non-consolidated affiliate Other assets TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other current liabilities Short-term portion of financing obligations Short-term portion of operating leases Total current liabilities Convertible senior notes, net Long-term portion of financing obligations Long-term portion of operating leases Other long-term liabilities Deferred income tax liability, net Total long-term liabilities TOTAL LIABILITIES September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) $ 233,233 $ 173,016 50,375 - 103,697 94,242 20,643 14,405 14,427 9,075 422,375 290,738 85,449 64,188 45,856 26,492 123,353 126,640 210,833 198,601 32,003 - 10,142 - 25,600 - 3,817 2,847 $ 959,428 $ 709,506 $ 56,211 $ 50,091 3,700 10,432 4,701 3,381 64,612 63,904 166,440 - 1,399 95,028 43,123 24,034 3,937 3,566 13,554 15,566 228,453 138,194 $ 293,065 $ 202,098 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 666,363 $ 507,408 32 959,428 $ 709,506 Income Statement, September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE: $ 108,733 $ 92,565 $ 275,599 $ 267,757 Clinical Services Pharma Services 16,711 12,107 42,852 34,205 Total revenue 125,444 104,672 318,451 301,962 COST OF REVENUE 71,379 53,840 190,011 155,049 GROSS PROFIT 54,065 50,832 128,440 146,913 Operating expenses: 36,128 33,054 107,085 94,773 General and administrative Research and development 1,964 2,611 6,129 6,407 Sales and marketing 11,304 11,508 34,757 35,048 Total operating expenses 49,396 47,173 147,971 136,228 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,669 3,659 (19,531) 10,685 Interest expense, net 2,458 203 4,825 3,333 Other (income) expense, net (11) (35) (7,639) 5,124 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge - - 3,506 - Income (loss) before taxes 2,222 3,491 (21,623) 1,210 Income tax (benefit) expense (335) 1,348 (10,378) (500) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,557 $ 2,143 $ (11,245) $ 1,710 Adjustment to the numerator for convertible notes in diluted EPS (3) NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,557 2,143 (11,245) 1,710 Convertible note accretion, amortization, and 1,975 - - - interest, net of tax NET INCOME (LOSS) USED IN $ 4,532 $ 2,143 $ (11,245) $ 1,710 DILUTED EPS NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON 33 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 110,461 103,899 107,605 99,149 Diluted 119,191 107,880 107,605 102,766 Statements of Cash Flows, September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (11,245) $ 1,710 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 18,705 15,200 Loss on disposal of assets 371 451 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,400 1,018 Loss on termination of cash flow hedge 3,506 - Amortization of intangibles 7,387 7,482 Amortization of debt issue costs 138 323 Amortization of convertible debt discount 2,705 - Non-cashstock-based compensation 7,536 7,727 Non-cash operating lease expense 6,365 3,224 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (41,393) (17,125) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,525) $ 20,010 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities Proceeds from sale of marketable securities Purchases of property and equipment Business acquisition Investment in non-consolidated affiliate Acquisition working capital adjustment Net cash used in investing activities (53,396) - 3,000 - (17,591) (13,953) (37,000) - (25,600) - - 399 $ (130,587) $ (13,554) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of revolving credit facility - (5,000) Repayment of equipment financing obligations (4,331) (5,481) Proceeds from term loan - 100,000 Repayment of term loan (97,540) (96,750) Cash flow hedge termination (3,317) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (1,051) Issuance of common stock, net 10,761 10,132 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs 194,466 - Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs 127,293 160,774 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 227,332 $ 162,624 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 92,220 $ 169,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,016 9,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 265,236 $ 178,891 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash, non-current Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 233,233 $ 178,891 34 32,003 - $ 265,236 $ 178,891 Segment Results, September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Revenue $ 108,733 $ 92,565 Cost of revenue 60,607 47,526 Gross profit $ 48,126 $ 45,039 Gross margin 44.3% 48.7% Pharma Services: 17.5 % $ 275,599 $ 27.5 % 158,287 6.9 % $ 117,312 $ 42.6% 267,7572.9 % 136,557 15.9 % 131,200 (10.6)% 49.0% Revenue $ 16,711 $ 12,107 Cost of revenue 10,772 6,314 Gross profit $ 5,939 $ 5,793 Gross margin 35.5% 47.8% 38.0 % $ 42,852 $ 34,205 25.3 % 70.6 % 31,724 18,492 71.6 % 2.5 % $ 11,128 $ 15,713 (29.2)% 26.0% 45.9% Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Clinical(8): Requisitions (cases) received 147,518 145,312 1.5 % 406,250 427,406 (4.9)% Number of tests performed 255,458 250,518 2.0 % 710,678 735,165 (3.3)% Average number of tests/requisitions 1.73 1.72 0.6 % 1.75 1.72 1.7 % Average revenue/requisition $ 622 $ 637 (2.4)% $ 632 $ 626 1.0 % Average revenue/test $ 359 $ 369 (2.7)% $ 361 $ 364 (0.8)% Average cost/requisition $ 342 $ 327 4.6 % $ 361 $ 320 12.8 % Average cost/test $ 197 $ 190 3.7 % $ 206 $ 186 10.8 % Clinical tests exclude requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services and COVID-19 PCR tests. 35 Adjusted EBITDA, September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,557 $ 2,143 $ (11,245) $ 1,710 Adjustments to net income (loss): Interest expense, net 2,458 203 4,825 3,333 Income tax (benefit) expense (335) 1,348 (10,378) (500) Amortization of intangibles 2,468 2,380 7,387 7,482 Depreciation 6,528 4,848 18,705 15,200 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,676 $ 10,922 $ 9,294 $ 27,225 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses 446 334 1,852 2,143 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (4) (105) 364 (2,100) 6,527 Non-cashstock-based compensation expense 2,715 3,275 7,536 7,727 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 16,732 $ 14,895 $ 16,582 $ 43,622 36 This is an excerpt of the original content. 