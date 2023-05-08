Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
15.40 USD   +0.59%
NeoGenomics : Investor Presentation – May 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
First Quarter 2023

Earnings Results

May 8, 2023

1

Safe Harbor Statements

This presentation has been prepared by NeoGenomics, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "NeoGenomics" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business, operations, and financial conditions of the Company. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "suggest", "project", "forecast", "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the Company's forward-looking statements due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Information contained in this presentation concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on information from various sources, on assumptions that we have made that are based on such information and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and expectations about, the markets for our service offerings. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

This presentation contains financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income, unusual or other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The Company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables in this presentation. We cannot estimate or project these items and they may have a substantial and unpredictable impact on our results presented in accordance with GAAP.

2

Mission

We save lives by improving patient care.

Vision

We are becoming the world's leading cancer testing, information, and decision support company by providing uncompromising quality, exceptional service, and innovative solutions.

3

1st Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total Revenue Increased 17%
    • Clinical Revenue Increased 16%
    • Pharma Revenue Increased 22%
  • Launched four new assays
    • RaDaR® for Clinical
    • Neo Comprehensive™ - Solid Tumor and Myeloid Disorders
    • NeoTYPE® DNA & RNA - Lung
  • Improved testing turnaround time by 17% YoY

Revenue

Up 17%

To $137M

8th Consecutive Increase vs Prior Year in Revenue per Test

Adj. Gross Profit

$60M

Margin: 43.5%

Adj. EBITDA

Up 63%

To -$7M

4

Quarterly financial information is unaudited. Growth corresponds to prior period 2022. Reference non-GAAP reconciliation slides in Appendix for details.

Performance Continues to Improve

1.0

+17%

$139M

$137M

$129M

$125M

0.9

$117M

0.8

0.7

0.6

$62M

$60M

0.5

$49M

$54M

$43M

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

-$12M

-$1M

-$7M

0.0

-$16M

-$19M

3Q22

4Q22

1Q22

2Q22

1Q23

Description

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Revenue Growth Rate

1.4%

2.8%

6.1%

10.3%

17.1%

Adj Gross Profit Margin

36.8%

39.0%

41.7%

44.5%

43.5%

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

Revenue

Adj Gross Profit

Adj EBITDA

5

Quarterly financial information is unaudited. Growth corresponds to prior period 2022. Reference non-GAAP reconciliation slides in Appendix for details.

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
