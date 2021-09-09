September 9, 2021 NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further Validate the Application of its RaDaR(TM) MRD and InVisionFirst(R)-Lung Assays at the ESMO Congress 2021 FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited ("Inivata") alongside collaborators, will present new data on its RaDaR™ assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence and on its InVisionFirst®-Lung liquid biopsy test at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place on 16-21 September 2021. Inivata will present two posters highlighting data for RaDaR as a highly sensitive, personalized assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and new data in early-stage breast cancer. The assay allows both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment and early detection of relapse. Tracking a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient, RaDaR is built on Inivata's proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology. The two other posters will showcase new clinical utility data on InVisionFirst-Lung, Inivata's highly sensitive 37 gene liquid biopsy test related to the care of patients with advanced NSCLC. In this real- time clinical utility study, liquid biopsy supported treatment selection in 68% patients. Abstracts will be available on the ESMO website on Monday 13 September and accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference, between 16-21, September via the ESMO e-poster site, together with audio description. Clive Morris, President of Inivata, said:"The clinical studies to date have shown that RaDaR can deliver exceptionally sensitive detection of ctDNA in MRD settings across multiple tumor types with the potential to transform current cancer treatment regimens. We look forward to presenting findings on these latest studies as we continue to highlight the growing clinical evidence in support of this highly sensitive assay. Alongside this we will present clinical utility data for InVisionFirst-Lung in non-small cell lung cancer patients." Details of the abstracts are as follows: Title: Personalized circulating cell-free tumor DNA analysis for detection of minimal residual disease and recurrence in patients with head and neck squamous cell

carcinoma Abstract No: #2361 Title: A personalized sequencing approach for liquid biopsy-based detection of recurrent disease in early-stage breast cancer Abstract No: #3446 Title: Clinical utility of ctDNA for detection of EGFR, ALK, BRAFV600E alterations and resistance mutations in patients with NSCLC at failure to targeted therapy Abstract No: #3447 Title: Real-time clinical utility of ctDNA genomic alterations in untreated patients with advanced NSCLC Abstract No: #3697 About NeoGenomics, Inc. NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Subsidiary serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. About Inivata Inivata is the liquid biopsy-focused subsidiary of the NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Group. Inivata's InVision® liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. The personalized RaDaR™ assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. The commercially available InVisionFirst®-Lung test offers best-in-class sensitivity and turnaround and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for

advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. Inivata has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. About RaDaRTM RaDaR is Inivata's assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence. Built on Inivata's proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology, RaDaR is a highly sensitive personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy, allowing both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early detection of relapse. RaDaR has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.neogenomics.com/. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change. For further information, please contact: NeoGenomics, Inc. Doug Brown Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer 239.768.0600 x2539 704.236.2064

