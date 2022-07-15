July 15, 2022

NeoGenomics Schedules its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for August 9, 2022

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO),a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing and global contract research services, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2022, financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss their second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial

545-0523 (domestic) and (973) 528-0016 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 739454. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on August 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID number is 46116. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland; Singapore and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.