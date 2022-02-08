Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeoGenomics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEO   US64049M2098

NEOGENOMICS, INC.

(NEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeoGenomics : to Participate Virtually in Multiple Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

02/08/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 8, 2022

NeoGenomics to Participate Virtually in Multiple Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that members of senior management will be participating virtually in multiple upcoming institutional investor conferences.

Management will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the SVB

Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 10:00am ET and will be webcast live.

Management will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at BTIG's Virtual

9th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 11:00am ET and will be webcast live.

The live webcasts will be accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website, www.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service

delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, as such information has been updated in subsequent SEC filings. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. NeoGenomics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.neogenomics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the NeoGenomics website regularly for important information about NeoGenomics.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Doug Brown

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

  1. 239.768.0600 x2539
  1. 704.236.2064
    doug.brown@neogenomics.com

Charlie Eidson

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

  1. 239.768.0600 x2726
  1. 952.221.8816
    charlie.eidson@neogenomics.com

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/687616/NeoGenomics-to-Participate-Virtually-in-Multiple- Upcoming-Institutional-Investor-Conferences

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOGENOMICS, INC.
07:12aNEOGENOMICS : to Participate Virtually in Multiple Upcoming Institutional Investor Confere..
PU
02/02NEOGENOMICS : Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release for Februar..
PU
01/31Top Premarket Gainers
MT
01/24NEOGENOMICS : First to Partner with Biomarker Collaborative and Deliver Patient Resources ..
PU
01/19NEOGENOMICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/19Neogenomics, Inc. Announces Resignation of Kevin Johnson from Board of Directors
CI
01/12SVB Leerink Adjusts NeoGenomics Price Target to to $45 From $50, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
01/11NeoGenomics Unit Receives CE Mark for Its RaDaR Liquid Biopsy Assay
MT
01/11NEOGENOMICS : Announces RaDaR(TM) Assay Receives CE Mark and is Submitted for US Reimburse..
PU
2021Cowen Starts NeoGenomics at Outperform with $42 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEOGENOMICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 485 M - -
Net income 2021 0,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13 006x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 674 M 2 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NEOGENOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NeoGenomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGENOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,72 $
Average target price 45,27 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Mallon Chief Executive Officer & Director
George A. Cardoza President & Chief Operating Officer-Lab Operations
William Bishop Bonello Chief Financial Officer
Lynn A. Tetrault Non-Executive Chairman
Steven A. Ross Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-36.34%2 674
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-18.61%12 957
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-29.49%5 750
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-20.73%3 353
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-18.08%2 854
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.-34.17%1 975