February 8, 2022

NeoGenomics to Participate Virtually in Multiple Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that members of senior management will be participating virtually in multiple upcoming institutional investor conferences.

Management will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the SVB

Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 10:00am ET and will be webcast live.

Management will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at BTIG's Virtual

9th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 11:00am ET and will be webcast live.

The live webcasts will be accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website, www.neogenomics.com.

