WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) resulting from allegations that NeoGenomics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NeoGenomics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21558 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 31, 2023, NeoGenomics’ competitor, Natera, Inc. (“Natera”), announced it had sued NeoGenomics in federal court, alleging NeoGenomics’ cancer test, the RaDaR molecular residual disease assay, infringed Natera’s patents.

Then, on December 27, 2023, Natera announced that the federal court had issued a preliminary injunction, effective immediately, barring NeoGenomics from making, using, selling, or promoting the RaDaR test, but that NeoGenomics may continue to offer RaDaR to existing patients and for clinical trials, studies, or projects that have been approved or in progress.

On December 28, 2023, NeoGenomics issued a press release, stating it would “appeal the preliminary injunction.”

On this news, NeoGenomics’ stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 18.1%, to close at $16.79 per share on December 28, 2023.

