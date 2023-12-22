NEOGRID PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ n° 10.139.870/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.036.510
ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO
REALIZADA EM 14 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2023
DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 14 (quatorze) dias do mês de dezembro de 2023, às 8:30 horas, de modo exclusivamente digital, sendo considerada realizada na sede social da Neogrid Participações S.A. (a "Companhia"), localizada na cidade de Joinville, estado de Santa
Catarina, na Avenida Santos Dumont, nº 935, 1º andar, Santo Antônio, CEP 89.218-105.
- CONVOCAÇÃO E PRESENÇA: Dispensada a publicação de Editais de Convocação, nos termos do artigo 15 do estatuto social da Companhia (o "Estatuto Social"), tendo em vista a presença da totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração da Companhia.
- MESA: Assumiu a presidência dos trabalhos o Sr. Miguel Abuhab, Presidente, e Sr. Leandro Fabricio Dix, Secretário.
- ORDEM DO DIA: Dispensada a leitura pela unanimidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração presentes.
- DELIBERAÇÕES: Instalada a reunião e após a discussão das matérias da ordem do dia, os conselheiros presentes deliberaram, nos termos do artigo 16 do Estatuto Social, por unanimidade de votos e sem quaisquer ressalvas ou restrições, o que segue:
- Aprovada a autorização da compra pela controlada da Companhia, Neogrid Informática Ltda. inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob nº 05.794.609/0001-01 ("Neogrid Informática"), do saldo de 48,9% de participação da empresa Predify Tech S.A. inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob nº 30.548.292/0001-62 (a "Predify"), incluindo a conversão de parte do mútuo devido pela Predify e a antecipação do exercício de opção de compra de ações, passando a Neogrid Informática a deter 100% de participação na Predify, cujo preço de aquisição envolve: (i) capitalização do mútuo no valor de R$ 2.589.024,00 (dois milhões, quinhentos e oitenta e nove mil e vinte e quatro reais); (ii) uma parcela à vista, no valor total de R$ 2.446.164,00 (dois milhões, quatrocentos e quarenta e seis mil e cento e sessenta e quatro reais); e (iii) uma parcela a prazo no valor de até R$ 5.500.000,00 (cinco milhões e quinhentos mil reais) em até 02 (duas) parcelas anuais e consecutivas, de acordo com o atingimento das Metas MRR a serem apuradas no encerramento dos anos de 2024 e 2025;
- Aprovada a autorização da compra pela controlada da Companhia, Neogrid Informática, do saldo de 75,86% de participação da empresa GRG Inovações e
Tecnologia S.A. inscrita no CNPJ/MF sob nº 24.019.428/0001-44 (a "Horus"), passando a Neogrid Informática a deter 100% de participação na Horus, cujo preço de aquisição envolve: (i) uma parcela à vista, no valor total de R$ 2.000.000,00 (dois milhões de reais); e (ii) uma parcela de no máximo R$ 2.000.000,00 (dois milhões de reais) a ser paga após o cumprimento de determinadas condições e metas a serem apuradas no encerramento do ano de 2024.
- Aprovada a execução do processo de incorporação da sua controlada indireta Predify, por sua controlada direta Neogrid Informática, a ser realizada em 1º de janeiro de 2024, caso a Neogrid Informática já detenha 100% de participação naquela data;
- Aprovado o voto da Companhia nos atos societários da controlada Neogrid Informática para as deliberações acima, incluindo as demais deliberações necessárias para a eleição e/ou reeleição da Diretoria e a extinção do Conselho de Administração da Predify e Horus, do cancelamento do Plano Geral de Outorga de Opções de Compra de Ações da Predify, e da reformulação do estatuto social da Horus;
- Aprovada a autorização aos membros da Diretoria da controlada Neogrid Informática para tomarem todas as providências e praticarem todos os atos necessários para a implementação das deliberações acima;
- Aprovado o Orçamento anual de 2024 da Companhia, elaborados e apresentados pela Diretoria;
- Aprovada a concessão de amplos e gerais poderes aos membros da Diretoria da Companhia, ou a seus procuradores, para praticar e assinar todos e quaisquer atos e documentos necessários e/ou convenientes à realização, formalização e implementação das deliberações tomadas nesta Reunião.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a ser tratado, o Sr. Presidente deu por encerrada a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata, que, lida e achada conforme, foi assinada por todos os presentes. Mesa: Miguel Abuhab - Presidente; e Leandro Fabricio Dix - Secretário. Conselheiros presentes: Miguel Abuhab; Jorge Steffens; Ana Dolores Moura Caneiro de Novaes; Alberto Menache; e Adriana Netto Ferreira Muratore de Lima.
Confere com a original lavrada em livro próprio.
Joinville(SC), 14 de dezembro de 2023.
______________________________
______________________________
Miguel Abuhab
Leandro Fabricio Dix
Presidente
Secretário
NEOGRID PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ No. 10.139.870/0001-08
NIRE 42.300.036.510
MINUTE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2023
- DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 14 (fourteen) days of the month of December 2023, at 8:30 hours, in an exclusively digital manner, being considered carried out at the registered office of the Neogrid Participações S.A. (the "Company"), located in the city of Joinville, state of Santa Catarina, in Avenida Santos Dumont, nº 935, 1st floor, Santo Antônio, CEP 89.218-105.
- SUMMONS AND ATTENDANCE: The publication of Call Notices was waived, pursuant to article 15 of the Company's bylaws (the "Bylaws"), in view of the presence of all members of the Company's Board of Directors.
- BOARD: Mr. Miguel Abuhab, President, and Mr. Leandro Fabricio Dix, Secretary, took over the presidency of the work.
- AGENDA: Reading was waived by the unanimous vote of the members of the Board of Directors present.
- DELIBERATIONS: Once the meeting was held and after discussing the matters on the agenda, the directors present resolved, in accordance with article 16 of the Bylaws, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, as follows:
5.1. Approval of authorization for the purchase by the Company's subsidiary, Neogrid Informática Ltda. registered with the CNPJ/MF under nº 05.794.609/0001-01 ("Neogrid Informática"), of the balance of 48.9% of the company Predify Tech SA registered with the CNPJ/MF under nº 30.548.292/0001-62 ( to "Predify"), including the conversion of part of the loan owed by Predify and the anticipation of the exercise of the share purchase option, with Neogrid Informática now holding 100% of the interest in Predify, the acquisition price of which involves: (i) capitalization of the loan in the amount of R$ 2,589,024.00 (two million, five hundred and eighty-nine thousand and twenty-four reais); (ii) a cash installment, in the total amount of R$ 2,446,164.00 (two million, four hundred and forty-six thousand, one hundred and sixty-four reais); and (iii) a term installment in the amount of up to R$ 5,500,000.00 (five million and five hundred thousand reais) in up to 02 (two) annual and consecutive installments, in accordance with the achievement of the MRR Targets to be determined in the closure of the years 2024 and 2025;
- Approved the authorization of the purchase by the Company's subsidiary, Neogrid Informática, of the balance of 75.86% of the interest of the company GRG Inovações e Tecnologia SA registered with the CNPJ/MF under nº 24.019.428/0001-44 (to "Horus"), Neogrid Informática now holds a 100% stake in Horus, the acquisition price of which involves: (i) a cash installment, in the total value of R$ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais); and (ii) a portion of a maximum of R$ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais) to be paid after meeting certain conditions and targets to be determined at the end of 2024.
- Approved the execution of the process of incorporation of its indirect subsidiary Predify, by its direct subsidiary Neogrid Informática, to be carried out on January 1, 2024, if Neogrid Informática already holds 100% interest on that date;
- Approved the Company's vote in the corporate acts of the subsidiary Neogrid Informática for the above deliberations, including the other deliberations necessary for the election and/or re-election of the Board of Directors and the extinction of the Board of Directors of Predify and Horus, the cancellation of the General Grant Plan Predify's Stock Purchase Options, and the reformulation of Horus' bylaws;
- Authorization approved for members of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary Neogrid Informática to take all measures and perform all acts necessary to implement the above resolutions;
- Approved the Company's 2024 annual Budget, prepared and presented by the Board of Directors;
- Approved the granting of broad and general powers to the members of the Company's Board of Directors, or their attorneys, to carry out and sign any and all acts and documents necessary and/or convenient for carrying out, formalizing and implementing the deliberations taken at this Meeting.
6. CLOSING: There being no further business to be discussed, the President closed the meeting, from which these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all those present. Table:Miguel Abuhab- President; It isLeandro Fabricio Dix- Secretary. Advisors present:Miguel Abuhab; Jorge Steffens; Ana Dolores Moura Caneiro de Novaes; Alberto Menache; and Adriana Netto Ferreira Muratore de Lima.
It matches the original drawn up in the appropriate book.
Joinville (SC), December 14, 2023.
______________________________
______________________________
Miguel Abuhab
Leandro Fabricio Dix
President
Secretary
