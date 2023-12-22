Approved the authorization of the purchase by the Company's subsidiary, Neogrid Informática, of the balance of 75.86% of the interest of the company GRG Inovações e Tecnologia SA registered with the CNPJ/MF under nº 24.019.428/0001-44 (to "Horus"), Neogrid Informática now holds a 100% stake in Horus, the acquisition price of which involves: (i) a cash installment, in the total value of R$ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais); and (ii) a portion of a maximum of R$ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais) to be paid after meeting certain conditions and targets to be determined at the end of 2024.

Approved the execution of the process of incorporation of its indirect subsidiary Predify, by its direct subsidiary Neogrid Informática, to be carried out on January 1, 2024, if Neogrid Informática already holds 100% interest on that date;

Approved the Company's vote in the corporate acts of the subsidiary Neogrid Informática for the above deliberations, including the other deliberations necessary for the election and/or re-election of the Board of Directors and the extinction of the Board of Directors of Predify and Horus, the cancellation of the General Grant Plan Predify's Stock Purchase Options, and the reformulation of Horus' bylaws;

Authorization approved for members of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary Neogrid Informática to take all measures and perform all acts necessary to implement the above resolutions;

Approved the Company's 2024 annual Budget, prepared and presented by the Board of Directors;