Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NLTX) with Neurogene Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, pre-merger Neoleukin stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company (subject to certain adjustments) and will also be issued contingent value rights to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to Neoleukin’s pre-transaction legacy assets or from savings realized by the combined company, if any, related to the reduction of Neoleukin’s legacy lease obligations. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

