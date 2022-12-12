Advanced search
NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NLTX)
12-12-2022
0.4743 USD   +12.93%
Neoleukin Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on NEO-TRA1 at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

12/12/2022
Targeted, precision-tuned agonist of IL-2 receptor selectively expands regulatory T cells

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today presented data on NEO-TRA1, a precision-tuned agonist of the IL-2 receptor beta and gamma subunits that is targeted to and selectively expands inhibitory T-regulatory cells. The data are being disclosed today as an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The presentation highlights two important features of Neoleukin’s de novo protein technology: 1) the ability to target de novo cytokine mimetics to specific cell types, i.e. T-regulatory cells; and 2) precision-tuned de novo payloads that have minimal effects on non-targeted cells. By separating the targeting domain from the cytokine receptor agonist, Neoleukin scientists have created a potentially modular system for the cis-targeting of de novo proteins to specific immune cell subsets.

In preclinical models, potent and selective expansion of Treg cells was demonstrated in vitro in human cells from healthy donors and from patients with systemic lupus erythematosus as well as in vivo in humanized mouse models.

“We believe NEO-TRA1 represents a potentially best-in-class Treg agonist, using de novo protein design to improve selectivity, widen the therapeutic window, and extend the half-life compared to low-dose IL-2 and other competitors in this space,” said Bill Arthur, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Research at Neoleukin Therapeutics. “Our studies support the specificity and selectivity of NEO-TRA1, demonstrating its potential as a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”

“Given our focus on developing the next generation of de novo cytokine mimetics for oncology, we are seeking a partner with expertise in autoimmune drug development to advance NEO-TRA1 into clinical trials,” said Jonathan G. Drachman, MD, CEO of Neoleukin. “We believe this is an example of how de novo protein technology can improve the specificity of targeted cytokine mimetics.”

The presentation is available on the publications page of Neoleukin website at: https://www.neoleukin.com/science/#pubs

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins.   For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Contact:
Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
jrathbun@neoleukin.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -56,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 17,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 78,6%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan G. Drachman President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Todd E. Simpson Chairman
Priti Patel Chief Medical Officer
Bill Arthur Head-Research & Vice President
M. Cantey Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.-91.29%18
MODERNA, INC.-30.17%68 134
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.09%38 732
LONZA GROUP AG-39.96%36 385
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%28 460
SEAGEN INC.-19.79%23 022