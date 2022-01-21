Log in
    ALNLF   FR0011636083

NEOLIFE

(ALNLF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/21 11:29:36 am
0.2665 EUR   -4.65%
11:23aNEOLIFE : Nomination
PU
2021Neolife SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, Microsoft, ABB, SoftwareOne...
News 
Most relevant

Neolife : NOMINATION

01/21/2022 | 11:23am EST
NOMINATION
Subscribe

21 Jan 2022 17:07 CET

Company Name

NEOLIFE

ISN

FR0011636083

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALNLF

Source

NEOLIFE

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Neolife SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8,13 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
Net income 2020 -0,52 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2020 0,06 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart NEOLIFE
Duration : Period :
Neolife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marin-Laflèche Chairman-Management Board & Finance Director
Patrick Michel Marché Chairman-Supervisory Board
Voisin Bernard Director-Research & Development
Michel Masson Member-Supervisory Board
Vincent Bazi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOLIFE-9.25%17
CRH PLC-0.52%40 379
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-1.65%28 971
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-9.33%24 978
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-11.14%24 419
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.87%16 182