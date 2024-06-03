(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Ascent Resources PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Announces the proposed appointment of Ibrahim Diab as executive chair, alongside the appointment of Lionel Therond as chief finance officer. Diab replaces Malcolm Wood who stood down on May 31. Further, Ascent signs strategic collaboration agreement with Delta Energy Corp.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Caspian Basin-focused independent oil and gas company - Announces the resignation of Chris Cox from the board of directors effective last Friday. Cox leaves due to increased professional commitments following his appointment as the chief executive officer of Serica Energy PLC.

Neometals Ltd - West Perth, Western Australia-based lithium-ion battery recycling technology - Appoints Chris Kelsall as chief financial officer, effective July 1, following an extensive executive search. Kelsall replaces Jason Carone who resigned after almost 17 years to pursue new opportunities.

Strip Tinning Holdings PLC - Birmingham, England-based provider of connection systems to the automotive sector - Appoints Mark Perrins as chief executive officer. Joins board with immediate effect.

Somero Enterprises Inc - Fort Myers, Florida-based laser-guided concrete levelling machinery company - Announces that Jesse Aho has been appointed chief operating officer of Global Operations and New Product Development with effect from Saturday.

Newbury Racecourse PLC - Sporting and events venue in Berkshire, England - Shaun Hinds joins as Chief Executive effective from Monday. Accordingly, Mark Leigh reverts to his role of finance director.

