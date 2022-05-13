Neometals Secures Recycling Plant Cooperation Agreement With Mercedes-Benz

By Kyle Morris

Neometals Ltd. said Friday that it has secured a cooperation agreement for a recycling plant with a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary.

The mineral project developer said the agreement for its battery recycling joint venture Primobius is conditional upon Mercedes-Benz's subsidiary Licular issuing a purchase order for the engineering, supply and installation of the necessary equipment for the recycling plant.

The agreement follows a Mercedes-Benz statement in March, highlighting Primobius as its technology partner for the design and construction of a lithium-ion battery recycling plant.

Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0251ET