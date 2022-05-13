Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Neometals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMT   AU000000NMT1

NEOMETALS LTD

(NMT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 02:10:49 am EDT
1.400 AUD   +13.82%
02:52aNeometals Secures Recycling Plant Cooperation Agreement With Mercedes-Benz
DJ
05/12Neometals Executes Cooperation Deal With Mercedes-Benz Subsidiary; Shares Climb 9%
MT
05/09Neometals Ltd Announces the Appointment of Rachel Rees as Joint Company Secretary
CI
Neometals Secures Recycling Plant Cooperation Agreement With Mercedes-Benz

05/13/2022 | 02:52am EDT
By Kyle Morris


Neometals Ltd. said Friday that it has secured a cooperation agreement for a recycling plant with a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary.

The mineral project developer said the agreement for its battery recycling joint venture Primobius is conditional upon Mercedes-Benz's subsidiary Licular issuing a purchase order for the engineering, supply and installation of the necessary equipment for the recycling plant.

The agreement follows a Mercedes-Benz statement in March, highlighting Primobius as its technology partner for the design and construction of a lithium-ion battery recycling plant.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0251ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.74% 63.01 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
NEOMETALS LTD 13.82% 1.4 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
