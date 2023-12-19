Neometals Ltd - London-based sustainable battery materials producer - Reports positive results from an independent life cycle assessment undertaken by its 50:50 lithium-ion battery recycling incorporated joint venture, Primobius GmbH. Explains the LCA focused on Primobius' production of the key battery materials, including lithium fluoride, nickel sulphate hexahydrate and cobalt sulphate heptahydrate. The LCA confirmed the Primobius' integrated hydrometallurgical refining process to have a significantly lower carbon footprint - 85% - than incumbent production pathways in terms of global warming potential.
Current stock price: 10.50 pence, up 2.4%
12-month change: down 77%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
