Neometals Ltd is an Australia-based sustainable battery materials producer. The Company is focused on the continuous development and commercialization of its technologies to achieve its purpose in collaboration with global partners. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium and Other. Its lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling technology is used to produce nickel, cobalt and lithium from production scrap and end-of-life LIBs. The Company's Vanadium Recovery Project recovers vanadium and produces vanadium chemicals from processing by-products. Its Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project has hard-rock titanium-vanadium deposits. The Barrambie titanium and vanadium project is located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Sandstone in Western Australia. It also has developed a technology to purify and electrolyze lithium chloride solutions, generated from either hard rock or brine resources, to produce lithium hydroxide.