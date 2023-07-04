EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board
Frankfurt am Main, July 4, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, announces that Hansjörg Plaggemars has resigned from his position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons as of June 30, 2023. NEON EQUITY therefore intends to have Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed by court as a new member of the Supervisory Board. In the event of the judicial appointment, it is planned that Prof. Loritz will be elected as Deputy Chairman at the next subsequent Supervisory Board meeting. He also plans to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY at the next Annual General Meeting.
Prof. Loritz is a fully qualified lawyer and partner in a law and tax consultancy company in Munich. He has more than three decades of experience as a university professor and has lectured at renowned international and national universities, such as the University of Bayreuth. He has also been active an accountant for many years.
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
04.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1672323
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1672323 04.07.2023 CET/CEST