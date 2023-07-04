EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board



04.07.2023 / 11:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEON EQUITY AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, July 4, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, announces that Hansjörg Plaggemars has resigned from his position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons as of June 30, 2023. NEON EQUITY therefore intends to have Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz appointed by court as a new member of the Supervisory Board. In the event of the judicial appointment, it is planned that Prof. Loritz will be elected as Deputy Chairman at the next subsequent Supervisory Board meeting. He also plans to stand for election to the Supervisory Board of NEON EQUITY at the next Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Loritz is a fully qualified lawyer and partner in a law and tax consultancy company in Munich. He has more than three decades of experience as a university professor and has lectured at renowned international and national universities, such as the University of Bayreuth. He has also been active an accountant for many years.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de

www.neon-equity.com