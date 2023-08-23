EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG Concludes Cooperation Agreement with Digital Platform PreIPO

Frankfurt am Main, August 23, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the US-based platform PREIPO.com ("PreIPO"). PreIPO provides pre-IPO investment opportunities in high-growth companies on its highly digital and decentralized technology platform. PreIPO creates a digital ecosystem that connects companies in the pre-IPO phase, i.e. the phase before going public, with professional investors, thus driving the democratization of financial markets. Under the cooperation agreement, the two partners have decided to make their respective existing networks available to the other in order to gain access to potential customers and investment opportunities, among other things.

Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "The cooperation with PreIPO gives us the opportunity to acquire high-growth companies in the pre-IPO phase as potential customers with innovative business models. The cooperation also gives our clients the opportunity for pre-IPO financing and access to attractive new investors. PreIPO's decentralized, global platform allows us to secure investment opportunities worldwide. "

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

