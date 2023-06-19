Advanced search
    D77   DE000A3DW408

NEON EQUITY AG

(D77)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2023-05-25
10.10 EUR   +2.54%
NEON EQUITY AG welcomes the positioning of its stake in publity as a green asset manager
EQ
06/15NEON EQUITY advises greeny+ on planned IPO
EQ
06/01Dd : NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, sell
EQ
NEON EQUITY AG welcomes the positioning of its stake in publity as a green asset manager

06/19/2023 | 02:27am EDT
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG welcomes the positioning of its stake in publity as a green asset manager

19.06.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG welcomes the positioning of its stake in publity as a green asset manager 

Frankfurt am Main, June 19, 2023 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, welcomes the focus, participation and commitment of publity AG ("publity") as a green asset manager and is looking forward to its further positive business development. As part of its sustainable growth, publity has announced that it will strategically focus on the management of ESG-compliant real estate in the future, above all, in the constant further development of properties according to ESG criteria. As an asset manager, publity is looking to manage 50% of ESG-compliant buildings by 2030, increasing to 100% in the long term. publity follows a holistic approach that includes environmental protection measures such as charging stations for electric cars, low-emission heating and cooling systems, the use of renewable energies, water conservation and waste management, green roofs and facades, as well as beekeeping on roofs and growing fruit and vegetables in and on properties. Local, sustainable and recycled materials are to be increasingly used for office furnishings. In addition, property security, digitization and social workplace design also play a central role in the ESG orientation of properties.

As an asset manager, publity already takes care of its customers' green buildings, which have already been certified several times for their high ESG standards. additionally, publity will impart its know-how in the field of ESG-compliant conversion of office properties within the newly established "Green Advisory" business field.

With more than a 50% stake in publity, NEON EQUITY has been supporting the company in its strategic growth for many years.

Thomas Olek, CEO, major shareholder and founder of NEON EQUITY: “As an impact investor, we explicitly support publity’s ESG-compliant focus. I am convinced that positive ESG effects for people and the environment match publity’s solid economic prospects. We follow this approach in all of our holdings and see the implementation working very well at publity.”

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs.

NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


19.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1659593

 
End of News EQS News Service

1659593  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
