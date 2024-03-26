Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Neon Equity Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEON EQUITY AG

b) LEI
875500BCX9680695W636 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DW408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.9322 EUR 4319542.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.9322 EUR 4319542.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany

 
