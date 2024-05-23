EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG hosts first 'International Impact Forum' on October 9, 2024 in Frankfurt



23.05.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEON EQUITY AG hosts first "International Impact Forum" in Frankfurt on October 9, 2024

Frankfurt am Main, May 23, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG ("NEON EQUITY", ISIN: DE000A3DW408) is expanding its commitment to impact investing and organizing the "International Impact Forum (IIF)". The conference, which focuses on investments that have measurable positive ecological and social effects in addition to financial returns, will take place in Frankfurt am Main on October 9, 2024. It marks the start of a series of other planned sustainability conferences in Europe and the Middle East. Current impact trends and developments will be discussed in numerous panel discussions, presentations and networking sessions. More than 300 high-caliber guests and top speakers from the national and international impact investing community are expected to attend.

Ole Nixdorff, CFO of NEON EQUITY AG: "I am looking forward to the first NEON EQUITY Impact Forum in the fall. We want to create a place for active discussion on sustainability and impact topics and for networking within the community. Following the successful launch in Frankfurt, the event will go into series production and will take place in other top cities in Europe and the Middle East. The strong international focus makes our event unique - we are delighted that we already have numerous confirmations from first-class participants and speakers."

A detailed program of the International Impact Forum with the announcement of the speakers will be available on the website in the coming weeks: https://internationalimpactforum.com/

You can also register for the conference there.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. In doing so, NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing impact companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY thus pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

neon@edicto.de