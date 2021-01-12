Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) ("NeonMind"), a psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. C. Laird Birmingham to consult with NeonMind to develop protocols for its Phase 2 Clinical Trial administering psilocybin to treat obese patients. Dr. Birmingham is a Specialist in Internal Medicine, an Epidemiologist and Biostatistician, and a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia where he was previously Professor of Internal Medicine, and he has extensive experience in the design of clinical trials for treatments for eating disorders. He has also been appointed to NeonMind's Board of Advisors.





NeonMind Engages Dr. C. Laird Birmingham to Develop Protocols for Phase 2 Clinical Trial Using Psilocybin to Treat Obesity



Dr. Birmingham is an expert in the treatment and study of eating and weight disorders. He has pioneered several new internationally recognized treatments. He has more than 30 years of experience in eating disorder and obesity research and treatment and has 280 publications including 131 referenced articles, 23 invited chapters, and 9 books. He was Head of General Internal Medicine at St. Paul's Hospital and UBC, Head of the Obesity Clinic at St. Paul's Hospital, Leader of the BC Eating Disorders Epidemiology Project in the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences, BC Provincial Director of Eating Disorders, and Medical Director of the Woodstone Residential Treatment Centre for Eating Disorders. He is a Member of the Brain Research Centre at UBC.

His expertise includes eating disorders, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), phobia, emetophobia, obesity, imaging of the brain using LORETA 3D electrical brain scans, and treatment using LORETA neurofeedback, vagus nerve stimulation and transcranial electrical stimulation.

Dr. Birmingham's research at UBC includes: nutrition and its relation to brain function, ambient temperature and its effect on activity and brain function, malnutrition and micronutrients, and the epidemiology, complications, and treatment of eating disorders and obesity.

Dr Birmingham says, "The problem with the treatment of obesity is primarily that of weight maintenance. Most people lose weight, but they rarely maintain. Psilocybin has the potential to serve as a new and different tool to help people lose weight and maintain their weight loss by changing neural pathways. Changed habits and cognitions can increase caloric expenditure related to non-exercise and exercise energy expenditure and reset the behaviours and cognitions that link life stress and trauma to eating behaviour."

NeonMind is currently conducting a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia researching the administration of psilocybin as a treatment to aid in weight loss and it is now engaging its full team to develop its Phase 2 Human Clinical Trial as the next step in its drug development.

Obesity is the cause behind many diseases and other health problems and has been formally recognized by the World Health Organization ("WHO") as a global epidemic. According to WHO :

2.8 million people die each year as a result of being overweight or obese; and,

In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is developing and commercializing products that contain legal medicinal mushrooms and products that may contain psychedelic compounds. Its first proposed drug candidate involves the administration of psilocybin (a complex organic compound found in psychedelic mushrooms) as a treatment for obesity and related illnesses for which NeonMind has started a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia. NeonMind has filed five U.S. provisional patent applications claiming methods of aiding in weight loss, treating compulsive eating disorder, treating obesity or a complication of obesity, and/or altering the diet of an individual by administering psilocybin and/or other psychedelic compounds or their analogues or by administering psilocybin or its analogue in conjunction with therapy or other treatments. NeonMind is also pursuing commercialization of its catalogue of proprietary medicinal mushroom product formulas. It recently launched a collection of four mushroom-infused coffees containing medicinal mushrooms Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps. The NeonMind eCommerce platform launched in November 2020 at www.neonmind.com for direct to consumer sales.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindbiosciences.com or buy NeonMind mushroom infused coffee at www.NeonMind.com.

