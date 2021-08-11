Log in
    NEON   US64051M7092

NEONODE INC.

(NEON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neonode : 2Q 2021 Slide Deck Presentation

08/11/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Neonode Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Presentation

Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO

Mr. Fredrik Nihlén, CFO

Mr. David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations

August 11, 2021

Disclaimer

2

This presentation contains oral and written statements of Neonode Inc. ("Neonode" or the "Company") and its management and may contain, forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information about current expectations, potential financial performance or future events. These may also include statements about market and sales growth, financial results, use of free cash flow, product development and introduction, regulatory matters and sales efforts. They are based on assumptions, expectations and information available to the Company and its

management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, those outlined in filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward‐looking statements are made as of today's date. The Company and its management undertake no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on its own information, as well as information from public sources. Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. The Company believes such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, the Company has not independently verified such information and cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information.

3

Introduction

Team On This Call

4

Mr. David Brunton

Dr. Urban Forssell

Mr. Fredrik Nihlén

Head of IR

CEO

CFO

Fredrik Nihlén

5

Previous Positions:

Finance Director Nordics

Group CFO

Head of Finance

Finance need to be a true business partner Transform data to information driven decisions Always strive be more effective and develop

Disclaimer

Neonode Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 13:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
