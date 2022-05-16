Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neonode Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEON   US64051M7092

NEONODE INC.

(NEON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 09:30:21 am EDT
4.890 USD   +1.45%
09:11aNeonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors
AQ
05/11Neonode improves Q1 2022 earnings on sales decline
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Neonode Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors

05/16/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced changes in the composition of its Board of Directors. Cecilia Edström will be appointed to the Board as a Class I Director and Mattias Bergman will, due to other commitments, resign as a Class I Director of the Board of Directors.

Cecilia Edström currently serves as a board member and acting Chief Financial Officer of A3P Biomedical. She has extensive experience in operations and executive management positions as well as board experience across several industries. She currently also serves as Senior Advisor at Bactiguard, a Swedish company with a focus on infection prevention. She previously was a member of the board of Bactiguard and held various roles in the company, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for business development. She has a B.Sc. from Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Board at Neonode. Demand for contactless interfaces is increasing and I believe the company has an extremely interesting and commercially proven technology to address this market. I look forward to contributing to the future success of the business," said Cecilia Edström.

"We are so pleased that Cecilia will join our Board of Directors and contribute her experience to the collective knowledge of Neonode," said Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board.  "We also want to thank Mattias for his dedicated and professional work as director from 2019 to 2022."

For more information, please contact:
CONTACT:
Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-changes-to-the-composition-of-its-board-of-directors,c3567786

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3567786/1580247.pdf

Neonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors May 2022

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/changes-in-the-membership-of-the-board-may-2022,c3049864

Changes in the Membership of the Board May 2022

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-announces-changes-to-the-composition-of-its-board-of-directors-301547903.html

SOURCE Neonode


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEONODE INC.
09:11aNeonode Announces Changes to the Composition of its Board of Directors
AQ
05/11Neonode improves Q1 2022 earnings on sales decline
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Neonode Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11NEONODE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Neonode Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results
PR
05/11NEONODE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/11NEONODE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
05/11Neonode Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Neonode Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/04Neonode to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEONODE INC.
More recommendations