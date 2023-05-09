Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neonode Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEON   US64051M7092

NEONODE INC.

(NEON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:49 2023-05-09 pm EDT
6.840 USD   -5.39%
01:38pNeonode : to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
01:31pNeonode Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Neonode to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neonode : to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neonode to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 4, 2023 - Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday May 11, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday May 11, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:

https://www.redeye.se/events/897099/liveq-neonode.

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing

Alana Gordon

E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com

Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 80 million products and the company holds more than 100 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, automotive, elevator, and self-service kiosk markets.

NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

For further information please visit www.neonode.com

Follow us at:
Cision

LinkedIn
Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations, future performance or future events. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and information available to Neonode management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Neonode's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Neonode's public filings with the SEC from time to time, including Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although Neonode management believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be fulfilled. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and Neonode undertakes no duty to update or revise them.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neonode Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEONODE INC.
01:38pNeonode : to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
01:31pNeonode Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Neonode to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023
AQ
03/13COVID impact clips Neonode 2022 sales, earnings
AQ
03/10Neonode Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial ..
AQ
03/10Neonode : Good Q4 report, Cash Balance Strengthened, and Lawsuit Success More Likely, But ..
AQ
03/09Transcript : Neonode Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09NEONODE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/09Neonode Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Neonode Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEONODE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8,80 M - -
Net income 2023 -3,00 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -72,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart NEONODE INC.
Duration : Period :
Neonode Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEONODE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 22,70 $
Spread / Average Target 214%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urban Forssell President & Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Nihlén Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ulf Magnus Rosberg Chairman
Alexander Jubner Vice President-Engineering
Thierry Corman Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEONODE INC.31.45%112
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.61%45 026
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.56%44 857
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.40%36 431
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.88%26 400
JABIL INC.13.30%10 400
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer