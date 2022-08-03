Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday August 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday August 11, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: www.redeye.se/events/840076/live-q-neononde or call the dial-in number: +46 8 400 123 24 (international).

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Director Marketing

Alana Gordon

E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com

Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Investor Relations

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 80 million products and the company holds more than 100 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, automotive, elevator, and self-service kiosk markets.



NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

For further information, please, visit www.neonode.com

