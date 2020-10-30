Log in
Neonode : ® to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020

10/30/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 10, 2020 at 10AM EST/4PM CET

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 30, 2020 - Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday November 10, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 56619361 (Stockholm, Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #6708249. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2796934/24252073E597983C0BA475E62DA1868F

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 30 days after the call's completion - 11/10/2020 (13:00PM EST) to 11/24/2020 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #6708249.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ek
E-mail: maria.ek@neonode.com

About Neonode
Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 75 million products and the company holds more than 120 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, medical, avionics, and automotive industries.

Neonode operates in three business areas: HMI Solutions, HMI Products and Remote Sensing Solutions. In HMI Solutions, Neonode offers customized touch and gesture control solutions for different markets and segments, including the military & avionics and industrial segments. In HMI Products, the company provides standardized sensor modules for contactless touch, touch and gesture sensing applications relevant to many industries, including the elevator and interactive kiosk segments. In Remote Sensing Solutions, Neonode offers software solutions for driver and in-cabin monitoring in vehicles.

NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode, Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

For further information please visit www.neonode.com

Follow us at:
LinkedIn
Cision
Subscribe to our news here

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations, future performance or future events, and the expected proceeds and closing of the private placement. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and information available to Neonode management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Neonode's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in Neonode's public filings with the SEC from time to time, including Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although Neonode management believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be fulfilled. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and Neonode undertakes no duty to update or revise them.

Disclaimer

Neonode Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 13:34:02 UTC

