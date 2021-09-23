NeoPhotonics : 800G Inside the Data Center – Coherent and PAM4?

By Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D. on September 23, 2021 | Leave a Comment

Traditionally, Coherent transmission technology has been used for connections between datacenters (DCI) while PAM4 has been primarily used for connections inside datacenters (intra-datacenter). However, as speeds increase the cross-over distance between these two technologies gets shorter. For example, the one significant application of PAM4 for connection between data centers was Inphi's ColorZ 100G transceiver with a reach of approximately 80 km. In the 400G version, ColorZ II, Coherent technology is used. For the next major speed node, 800G, Coherent technology may be competitive for reaches of 10 km or less, and be applicable for connections inside the datacenter.

technology use Digital Signal Processing to encode more information on an optical beam than can be accommodated by the simple on-off rate, called the baud rate or symbol rate. In fact the baud rate is similar for both techniques, but Coherent transmission uses a more powerful DSP to encode much more information on a single wavelength than is possible with PAM4. PAM4 compensates by using more wavelengths, but with simpler lasers. At 400G, for example, PAM4 operates at 53 Gbaud while 400ZR Coherent operates at 60 Gbaud. 400ZR Coherent uses a single wavelength and requires an ultra-narrow linewidth laser, an I/Q modulator and a Coherent Receiver. Coherent uses 16QAM modulation. QAM stands for Quadrature Amplitude Modulation and means that information is encoded in both the phase and amplitude of the optical signal. 16 means that there are 16 distinct states, allowing the system to pack 4 bits in a symbol, and using dual polarization allows a further doubling to 8 bits per symbol, giving 400Gbps transmission after overhead is subtracted.

PAM4, on the other hand, uses Pulse Amplitude Modulation, where only the amplitude is modulated. The "4" means that there are four distinct amplitude states, which gives two bits per symbol. Thus 53 Gbaud can be doubled to carry 100Gbps, but achieving 400Gbps requires four separate wavelengths with separate lasers, modulators and receivers. These are simpler components than with Coherent and the digital signal processing is less demanding. At 400Gbps for short distances of 10 km and below, PAM4 has proven to be the winning technology. Also for these short distances there is usually only one channel in a fiber, and so using multiple wavelengths is not a problem.

But will the situation be the same in the next generation of 800Gbps (or even higher data rate) transceivers? We have seen that as the data rates get higher coherent transmission becomes more competitive. The two key parameters which will determine the winning technology are power consumption and, of course, cost. The simplest way to double the data rate is to duplicate the hardware, leaving the baud rates the same. PAM4 would use 4 or 8 wavelengths and Coherent would use two. The first implementations may use such approaches due to it being available earlier, but it nearly doubles the cost and doubles the power in comparing to 400Gbps modules, and so is not the long term winner.

The most likely approach is to double the baud rates to approximately 110 Gbaud to effect the doubling in total data rate from 400 to 800Gbps. PAM4 would still use 4 or 8 wavelengths and Coherent would still use 16 QAM. Baud rates in this range are likely to be the highest that can be supported in the next couple of years by ADC, DAC and DSP technology, which is limiting for both PAM4 and Coherent.

The largest contribution to the power consumption of these transceivers is the power consumed by the DSP. New semiconductor processing nodes have not only allowed higher processing speeds, but have also reduced the power consumption required for a given type of transmission. Shown in Figure 1 is the DSP power consumption of Coherent and PAM4 transceivers as a function of CMOS node. For 100G PAM4 required almost 10 times lower power than Coherent, but this difference is drastically reduced at 800G using the 5 nm node.

Figure 1. Coherent DSP power consumption is getting closer to that of PAM4 and DSP simplification for Intra-DC applications further reduces power.

For the DSP improvements in speed and power consumption come with each new process node, and the cost is determined by the volume required to amortize the NRE costs for the processor design. For the optical components, however, the costs is tied up with the performance required. Above we made the assumption that the baud rate could be doubled to the range of approximately 110 Gbaud. But how much this increases the cost depends on the technology chosen. For Coherent technology, this becomes a question of whether the IQ Modulator and Receiver are implemented using InP or Silicon Photonics. Silicon Photonics is less expensive, but also has significantly lower performance. It is beyond the scope of this post to go into all of the technical detail, but suffice it to say that Silicon Photonics has high V p and poor bandwidth, while InP has low V p and good bandwidth but costs more.

The situation is similar on the PAM4 side. One approach uses and EML, which is an InP laser with a built in InP modulator. The second approach is to use an integrated array of Silicon Photonics modulators and an array of InP lasers at the appropriate wavelengths. Just as in Coherent, the high V p and poor bandwidth handicap the Silicon Photonics with respect to the EML solutions, but Silicon Photonics is cheaper.

Each of these approaches has been demonstrated experimentally by different companies. The argument for Coherent is that as volumes increase and costs come down, the fact that Coherent requires only one laser, modulator, and receiver will allow it to reach cost competitiveness with PAM4, even though the components are more complex. Then the greater flexibility and performance achievable with Coherent can come into play. The argument for PAM4 is that 4 simple lasers, modulators and receivers, even if they are not quite so simple at 800G, will be able to reduce costs fast enough to stay ahead of Coherent.

The race is on, but the outcome is not yet clear.

