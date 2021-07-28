Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NeoPhotonics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPTN   US64051T1007

NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION

(NPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeoPhotonics : High-power semiconductor optical amplifiers as the enabling technology for chip-scale LiDAR devices

07/28/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ergun Canoglu, Ph.D. on July 28, 2021 | Leave a Comment

Chip scale LiDAR technologies are considered to significantly improve SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power, and Cost) of a LiDAR system and lead to large-scale adoption of LiDAR devices for autonomous vehicles, ADAS L3/L4 vehicles and robotic applications.

Coherent LiDAR, also known as FMCW LiDAR technology leverages photonic integrated circuits developed for coherent fiber optic communication to enable chip-scale LiDAR devices. With the availability of silicon photonics-based PICs from CMOS foundries, coherent LiDAR chip designers now can fit thousands of LiDAR chips into a single wafer. However, these silicon chips attenuate the laser light intensity and have an upper limit for the maximum laser input power, which can limit the range of a Lidar system. These limitations can be avoided by strategically placing optical amplifiers into the optical circuitry.

Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs) offer a unique advantage over fiber-based optical amplifiers when SWaP-C of a LiDAR system is considered. Unlike fiber amplifiers, SOAs can provide high optical output power for LiDAR applications, in 1-3mm long semiconductor chips. Fiber amplifiers on the other hand require few meters of fiber and a pump laser to provide similar optical amplification and power. In addition to their compact size, SOAs can be designed to be placed onto a silicon wafer containing the LiDAR optical circuitry. SOAs designed with flip-chip capability allow designers to strategically place amplification in the optical circuitry in the LiDAR chip to enable long-range and/or high-resolution sensing.

Today's SOAs can provide >200mW optical output power which can translate to >200m sensing range. When used alongside solid-state beam steering technology in the same silicon chip and narrow linewidth coherent lasers, high-power SOAs can enable chip-scale LiDAR devices.

With the ability to provide high optical power in a small footprint and wafer-scale integration capability, high-power SOAs are expected to lower SWaP-C characteristics of LiDAR designs and enable sensors for high-volume applications.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
05:57pNEOPHOTONICS : High-power semiconductor optical amplifiers as the enabling techn..
PU
07/27NeoPhotonics Corporation Announces Appointment of Bradford W. Wright as Senio..
CI
07/22NEOPHOTONICS : Appoints Brad Wright as Senior Vice President of Global Sales
BU
07/22NEOPHOTONICS : to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2021 Second Quarter Financial ..
BU
07/09NEOPHOTONICS : Class 60 Coherent Components Enable 800G per Wavelength Optical T..
PU
07/06NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
07/06NEOPHOTONICS : Appoints Sheri L. Savage to its Board of Directors
BU
07/06NeoPhotonics Corporation Appoints Sheri L. Savage to Its Board of Directors
CI
07/02NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07/02NeoPhotonics Corporation Enters into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 286 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,09 $
Average target price 14,35 $
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Storrs Jenks Chairman, President, CEO & Head-Sales
Elizabeth Eby Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hui Xu Vice President-Research Development
Winston I. Way Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION-2.86%453
MEDIATEK INC.19.14%52 918
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.08%31 064
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.45.13%26 369
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED38.53%18 535
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.34.11%16 544