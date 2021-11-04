Log in
    NPTN   US64051T1007

NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION

(NPTN)
NeoPhotonics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of NeoPhotonics Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NPTN

11/04/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash is fair to NeoPhotonics shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages NeoPhotonics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether NeoPhotonics and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for NeoPhotonics shareholders; (2) determine whether Lumentum is underpaying for NeoPhotonics; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for NeoPhotonics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of NeoPhotonics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages NeoPhotonics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 300 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 64,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,52 $
Average target price 14,10 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Storrs Jenks Chairman, President, CEO & Head-Sales
Elizabeth Eby Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hui Xu Vice President-Research Development
Winston I. Way Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION26.73%601
MEDIATEK INC.24.77%53 345
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.13.49%28 643
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.23.58%23 342
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.61.39%20 457
SILERGY CORP.94.40%15 738