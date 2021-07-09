NeoPhotonics : Class 60 Coherent Components Enable 800G per Wavelength Optical Transport

By Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D. on July 9, 2021 | Leave a Comment

Coherent fiber optic transmission systems are now being deployed that transmit 800 Gbps on a single wavelength, which is up from 600 Gbps per wavelength, which was introduced a couple of years ago, and, in turn, was up from 400 Gbps before that, and so on. It is interesting to ask what improvements to technology were required to achieve each of these speed improvements. Optical transmission based on 'Coherent detection' differs from traditional 'direct detection' in that there are two levers to pull to increase the speed. In traditional direct-detect systems the information is encoded in the amplitude of the optical signal and the speed is determined by how quickly the light is modulated, that is turned on and off. Coherent transmission systems encode information on both the amplitude and phase, and therefore can encode more than one bit for each cycle of the fundamental modulation frequency. The fundamental modulation frequency is called the Baud Rate or, equivalently, the Symbol Rate. The number of bits that can be transmitted in a single Symbol can be increased by using higher order modulation techniques called Quadrature Amplitude Modulation, or QAM. We described in a recent blog post how to determine the number of extra bits carried in different orders of QAM, but did not describe how increased Baud Rate complements increased Modulation Order.

The very first Coherent optical systems operated at 10 Gbaud and used Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (QPSK) along with dual polarization to achieve 4 bits per symbol and a consequent data rate of 40 Gbps. This was quickly followed by systems operating at 32 Gbaud, QPSK, which achieved 100 Gbps data rates. (32×4=128, but involves some overhead for DSP processing, which reduces the effective data rate to around 100 Gbps) The next step was to double the data rate by moving to 16 QAM which packs 8 bits per symbol and achieves 200Gbps operating at 32 Gbaud and dual polarization. There followed 400G using 64 Gbaud and 16 QAM, 600 Gbps using 64 Gbaud and 64 QAM and 800Gbps using 96 Gbaud and 32 QAM. I have used round numbers for illustration, but the actual systems operated at specific points around these baud rates and there were also many operating points in between.

In general it is easier to increase the speed by going to higher QAM because the optical modulator and receiver do not change as the baud rate remains constant. However, this approach usually reduces the distance that can be achieved before the constellation points blend together. Increasing the baud rate allows the systems to transmit over a longer distance at a given speed, but requires that each element of the optical train operate at a higher speed. For 96 Gbaud/800 Gbps the coherent modulator and receiver must have operated at three times the speed of the original 32 Gbaud/100Gbps systems, and the DSP, A-to-D and D-to-A must also speed up similarly.

The coherent modulator and receiver are analog components which are characterized by their frequency response curves rather than a single frequency or baud rate. Shown in Figure 1. Is the frequency response curve (S 21 ) of an Intradyne Coherent Receiver (ICR) which shows the amplitude of the output as a function of modulation frequency. The curve starts out relatively flat, but then begins to roll off at higher frequencies. While the curves can be complicated, a general measure of performance is the point at which the response is reduced by half, or 3dB. For the device shown below, the 3dB point is > 60 GHz, and this is called Class 60 performance. In coherent systems the phase and amplitude information are transmitted in analog form, which is digitized and then converted into digital form by the DSP. Therefore a Class 60 component with a > 60 GHz 3dB point can support > 120 Gbaud since there is still significant signal energy at the Nyquist frequency (which is half of the baud rate). In fact, there is no hard and fast rule and electronic magic can often squeeze a few more Gbaud out of given hardware. As an aside, it is quite common to transmit data in the high frequency tail of system response, one example being Digital Subscriber Loop (DSL) connections which extend the data carrying capability of old twisted pair telephone lines into the Mbps range.

Nonetheless, to make significant increases in data rates it is often necessary to increase the fundamental 3 dB bandwidth of the component response. For the last several years, Class 40 components supporting 60-70 Gbaud have been the mainstay of systems transmitting 400-600 Gbps. Now, Class 60 components are being deployed which support 90-120 Gbaud enabling data rates of 800 Gbps. The next step on this path will be to Class 70 components, supporting 130-140 Gbaud operation and supporting a Tbps or more per wavelength.

As systems move to higher baud rates and to higher modulation orders, it is increasingly important to use lasers with as 'pure' a frequency as possible, meaning low phase noise and narrow linewidth. Other critical parameters are size and power consumption. Using Class 40 integrated coherent components such as a 'Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly', or COSA, 400G it is now possible to put an entire coherent transceiver in a small form factor client side pluggable module such as a QSFP-DD or OSFP. These can transmit up to 120 km for 400ZR and farther for 400ZR+. Class 60 COSA's will enable 800ZR and 800ZR+ coherent transceivers with ranges of around 80km.