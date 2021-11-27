Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PAE, KRA, NPTN, GFED, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/27/2021 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for $10.05 per share in cash. If you are a PAE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to QCR Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own. If you are a Guaranty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-pae-kra-nptn-gfed-cxp-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301432543.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
