(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
WINNERS
Neosperience is up 11 percent but the stock is suspended. Over the past year, it has risen 3.4 percent and has gained 9.3 percent in the past six months.
Mevim advances 8.5 percent after giving up 18 percent in the past month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 57 percent.
LOSERS
Premia Finance is 5.4 percent in the red after losing nearly 11 percent in the last month and 14 percent in the last twelve.
Eprcommunication gives up 5.3% after a 9.0% drop in the last month and another 40% drop in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 56%.
