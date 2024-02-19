(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Neosperience is up 11 percent but the stock is suspended. Over the past year, it has risen 3.4 percent and has gained 9.3 percent in the past six months.

----------

Mevim advances 8.5 percent after giving up 18 percent in the past month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 57 percent.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Premia Finance is 5.4 percent in the red after losing nearly 11 percent in the last month and 14 percent in the last twelve.

----------

Eprcommunication gives up 5.3% after a 9.0% drop in the last month and another 40% drop in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 56%.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.