Neosperience S p A : 2023.03.30 - The Board of Directors of Neosperience approves the consolidated financial statements as of 31/12/2022

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEOSPERIENCE APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31/12/2022

DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES,

EBITDA, EBIT AND NET PROFIT ALL IMPROVED

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EURO 21.0 MILLION,

INCREASE OF 15.8% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

EQUAL TO 32% IN 2017/2022

Main consolidated results as at 31 December 2022:

 Revenues of Euro 21.0 million compared to Euro 18.2 million in 2021 (+15.8%)

 EBITDA of Euro 6.4 million (31% of turnover) compared to Euro 5.9 million in 2021 (+8%)

 EBIT of Euro 1.50 million compared to Euro 1.48 million in 2021 (+2%)

 Group net profit of Euro 675 thousand, compared to Euro 597 thousand in 2021 (+13%)

 Shareholders' equity of Euro 32.5 million, compared to Euro 23.3 million at the end of 2021 (+39%)

 Net financial position equal to Euro 11.6 million, compared to Euro 8.8 million in June 2022

 Strong focus for the rationalization of the group following the 11 strategic acquisitions completed over the last 4 years; after the incorporation of 5 subsidiaries in the parent company completed in 2022, significant savings in G&A costs and a relevant streamlining in operating procedures are expected in the coming years

 The 2023/25 strategic plan that defines the Neosperience development guidelines in the coming years is being completed and will be soon communicated to the market

 The BoD decided to convene the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session

Neosperience S.p.A. - Capitale Sociale: € 959.166,10 i.v. - Codice fiscale e Partita IVA: 02792030989

25125 Brescia, via Orzinuovi, 20 - Tel. +39 030 3537300 - Fax +39 030 3537343

20137 Milano, via Privata Decemviri, 20 - Tel. +39 02 36755690

Milan, 30 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Neosperience S.p.A. ("Neosperience" or the "Company"), an innovative SME and reference player in Artificial Intelligence, listed on Euronext Growth Milan from 20 February 2019, has approved the draft financial statements and the consolidated annual results as of 31 December 2022.

Dario Melpignano, President of Neosperience, commented: "We are pleased with the results achieved, that testify to the correctness of our strategic development path and the commitment of our entire team. Also due to the recent evolution of Large Language Models, in particular GPT-4, which we have already adopted to enhance the Neosperience Cloud application platform, we will continue to invest in innovation and development to consolidate our leadership position in the artificial intelligence sector.

Year 2022 saw an expansion of the company's customer portfolio, and an enhanced penetration in the health, tourism, legaltech, security & safety sectors. We increased both turnover (+16%) and net profitability, with an EBITDA margin of 31% and a Net Profit of 7% of turnover.

We achieved an excellent result in terms of revenues and profitability despite having made investments to a greater extent than in previous years. The goal was to accelerate the development of our platform's verticalizations in high-potential sectors, such as health, industry and professional services. In a year that has suffered from the uncertainties of the geopolitical framework and the financial sector, we are pleased with the results obtained that have rewarded our efforts and the investments made in favor of growth.

At the same time, we have continued to strengthen our team and entrepreneurial and technological skills and support the digital transformation of companies through our Neosperience Cloud platform, characterized by modularity and ease of adoption. The flexibility and effectiveness of our solutions have enabled customers to respond to changing market needs, generating value and improving their customer experience."

Luigi Linotto, Executive Vice President of Neosperience, expressed appreciation for the achievement of profitability at an all-time high, although with particularly significant investments: "2022 was a positive and fundamental year in which we organized the company, enhanced cross-selling, invested in the creation of new vertical platforms and expanded the offer of solutions based on Neosperience Cloud. We have strengthened our collaboration with HubSpot, integrating the CRM platform with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions, in order to improve the customer experience of end clients and at the same time differentiate our competitive positioning from other global partners, laying the foundations for our next development initiatives abroad.

With the completion of the strategic plan 2023/2025, which will be disclosed to investors in the coming weeks, we have defined the new guidelines and investment areas to accelerate the growth we expect for the coming years, both organic and through acquisitions, aimed at consolidating the

role of Neosperience as a European reference point in the applications of Artificial Intelligence for the digital transformation of companies."

Evolution of Neosperience offering

During 2022, Neosperience solutions supported the evolution of customers' business processes with an even more open and scalable integrated architecture, based on the logic of composable software.

This approach has allowed customers to respond to the changing demands of the market efficiently, enhancing the contribution and know-how of the most experienced professionals of each company, transforming them into a real business asset.

Neosperience's competitive positioning has been even more distinguished than traditional end-to-end platforms for three key elements: (1) application focus, concentrating the evolution of the platform on the application differential specific to each different industrial sectors, instead of incorporating the entire technological stack; (2) modularity, thanks to a modular software architecture, easily integrated into any business ecosystem; (3) ease of adoption, accompanying the customer in its evolutionary path, starting from the resolution of specific needs.

The platform at the heart of the company's offering - Neosperience Cloud - has been updated to include modular solutions and subsystems to assemble, customize and release enterprise-class application solutions, in an increasingly integrated and open ecosystem.

From the Neosperience Cloud platform our company has developed technological and business initiatives in the HealthTech, LegalTech, and Tourism sectors.

HealthTech

In 2022, Neosperience launched a major strategic initiative with Neosperience Health. This digital health services platform has been developed for clinical centers, pharmacy networks and associated physicians, with the aim of helping people live healthier, happier and longer. Neosperience Health combines a web software platform and an app for iOS and Android devices, using artificial intelligence to analyze biometric data and support clinicians in monitoring the health status of clients, suggesting the most appropriate exams and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Neosperience Health offers a full range of digital tools, technologies and solutions for health and care, including support for personalized medicine, empathic patient relationship, therapeutic adherence, single-patient view, teleconsultation, messaging, with a privacy-by-design approach and remote monitoring. In addition, the platform integrates with the Revoo software solution, leader in Italy in the field of personal training, offering a complete experience that extends to the world of wellness. This initiative was a great success in 2022 and laid the foundations for further development, including at international level, as early as 2023.

LegalTech

During 2022, Neosperience expanded its presence in the LegalTech sector through the Elibra strategic initiative. Aimed at professional firms, lawyers and accountants, Elibra is a new generation end-to-end management platform that digitizes the work of these professionals. The solution particularly helps law firms to empower a rapidly evolving market with AI, where content quality, all-round advice and pre-determined pricing models have become key factors. Elibra includes an all-in-one ERP system, a knowledge management system based on artificial intelligence and business intelligence tools to optimize all the activities of professional firms, improving their economic performance. Launched in 2017 as an innovative startup, Elibra is currently in a strong growth phase and has already reached a turnover of about 1.5 million euros, largely recurring, with the main law firms in Italy. Further sales to key customers in Europe are underway, demonstrating the success and positive impact of this strategic initiative, which is also ready for international development.

Tourism

Neosperience has also finalized a strategic initiative in the tourism sector, giving life to Neosperience Tourism Cloud. This platform, a verticalisation of Neosperience Cloud dedicated to hospitality and culture operators, has been designed to meet the specific needs of these companies and support them in competition in a rapidly evolving market, at the centre of PNRR's attention.

Also thanks to the support of the Ministry of Economic Development, Neosperience Tourism Cloud has been developed with an investment of more than 6 million euros. The platform includes tools for generating contacts, building customer communities through a dedicated Customer Data Platform, personalizing the customer experience thanks to AI and integrating with the main distribution channels. The platform has established itself in the field of tourism solutions based on AI, with reference customers worldwide such as Borgo Egnazia, and has been chosen as a technological partner of Milan Cortina 2026. Neosperience Tourism Cloud also plans to create an innovative startup with dedicated technical-commercial structures to further expand its presence in the tourism market and consolidate Neosperience position in this sector.

Comments on the consolidated results as of 31 December 2022

At the end of fiscal year 2022, Neosperience recorded consolidated revenues of Euro 21.0 million: +15.8% compared to Euro 18.2 million as of 31 December 2021, thanks to the acquisition of new relevant customers and the growing diffusion of solutions based on the Neosperience Cloud platform.

The positive trend of revenue growth continues, with an average compound growth rate (CAGR) of more than 32% per year in the 2017/2021 period.

The Value of Production increased from Euro 20.7 million to Euro 25.2 million (+21%).

EBITDA grew by 8.1%, from €5.9 million at 31 December 2021 to €6.4 million at 31 December 2022, with an incidence of 31% on turnover.

EBIT marginally increased compared to the previous year, from Euro 1.48 million to Euro 1.50 million (+2% compared to 31 December 2021) with an incidence of 7.2% on turnover, as a result of the significant depreciation of intangible assets, a fact that distinguishes us from most companies in our sector, demonstrating the company's willingness to continue investing in proprietary application solutions.

Net profit, equal to 882 thousand euros, of which 675 thousand euros attributable to the group, recorded a significant increase compared to the previous year (+13% for both items).

Shareholders' equity amounted to Euro 32.5 million (of which Euro 4.07 million are attributable to third parties), compared to 23.3 million at 31 December 2021 (+39%).

Net financial debt increased from Euro 7.0 million at the end of 2021 to Euro 8.8 million in June 2022 to reach Euro 11.6 million in December 2022, mainly due to the significant investments made during the year.

Proposed allocation of net profit for the year

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to set aside the Group net profit as a reserve and therefore not to distribute any dividend on the net result of Neosperience S.p.A.

Specifically, the financial statements of Neosperience S.p.A. show a profit for the year of Euro 1,251,850 after having set aside deferred taxes for the year of Euro 34,038. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the financial statements as illustrated, without distributing dividends; therefore, the profit is returned to the legal reserve for Euro 21,752 and to the extraordinary reserve for Euro 1,230,098.

