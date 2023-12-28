(Alliance News) - Neosperience Spa on Wednesday evening announced that a USD1.0 million capital increase of its subsidiary Neosperience Health S.p.A. was completed on Dec. 22.

A file to apply for admission to listing on the Nasdaq market of the subsidiary Neosperience Health S.p.A., which is now 90 percent owned, was also filed with the SEC - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The objective of this transaction is to place by the first quarter of 2024, as already announced in the press release of last May 24, a 15 to 20 percent share of NH's capital in a capital increase, so as to raise financial resources to accelerate NH's growth in a market strongly oriented to innovation," reads the released note.

"The financial means raised will enable Neosperience Health to meet the growing demands from European healthcare providers who are increasingly asking for tools and technology platforms that optimize and make more efficient diagnosis, treatment pathways and operational processes in the healthcare world, public and private," the company wrote in the note.

Neosperience closed Wednesday's session in the green by 4.8 percent at EUR1.85 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

