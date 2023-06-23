(Alliance News) - Neosperience Spa announced Friday that it has been chosen by Sinelec, a technology company of the ASTM Group, one of the largest highway operators in the World, to create its C-ITS platform, dedicated to vehicle-to-everything communication, a foundational element for the development of the smart roads of the future.

The platform has already been adopted on some stretches of Italian highways, with the prospect of increasing application on most road infrastructures as new vehicles equipped with this technology come onto the market: for example, all new cars sold in the European Union since 2018 already include eCall technology. The platform is also being used by some city authorities in pilot projects to help reduce congestion and improve air quality in cities.

Drivers, thanks to the new infrastructure created by Neosperience and based on AWS services, have traffic information-from environmental sensors and other connected cars-directly available on their infotainment/dashboard, as well as additional information from other networks and third parties such as police or road maintenance services.

Neosperience's stock is up 2.0 percent at EUR2.01 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.