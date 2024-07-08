(Alliance News) - Neosperience Spa on Monday announced the strengthening of its governance. The board of directors, outlined the leadership structure by assigning proxies.

Chairman Dario Melpignano is delegated the function and responsibility of directing the evolution of corporate strategies, managing institutional communication, directing research & development and innovation activities as well as fostering the development of international partnerships, both

strategic and commercial, and the growth of the company by external lines and through acquisitions.

CEO Graziano Greco is delegated the function and responsibility of defining, organizing and implementing, in compliance with the guidelines determined by the board of directors, the most suitable and effective corporate actions to support the company's growth by external lines.

For director Matteo Linotto, the delegation is for the development of the partnership channel, while for director Investor Relations & Corporate Development Lorenzo Scaravelli the delegation is for the management of investor relations, and corporate development.

Neoexperience closed Friday's session flat at EUR1.36 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

