(Alliance News) - Neosperience Spa announced Wednesday that the USD1 million capital increase of its subsidiary Neosperience Health Spa has been completed.

In addition, the file to apply for the listing of the subsidiary on Nasdaq has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The objective of this transaction is to place, by the first quarter of 2024, as previously announced in May, a 15-20% share of NH's capital in a capital increase, so as to raise financial resources to accelerate NH's growth in a highly innovation-driven market.

The financial resources raised will enable Neosperience Health to meet the growing demands from European healthcare providers who are increasingly calling for tools and technology platforms that optimize and make more efficient pathways of diagnosis, treatment, and operational processes in the public and private healthcare world.

Neosperience rises 2.0 percent to EUR1.80 per share.

