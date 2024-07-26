(Alliance News) - Neosperience Spa on Friday unveiled its 2024/28 strategic plan, which "outlines a strong growth trajectory, with the goal of consolidating the company's position as a strategic partner of choice for digital innovation in Europe and beyond."

In terms of numbers, the company expects revenues to grow to EUR53.4 million in 2028 from EUR21.2 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 20.4 percent. Ebitda is expected to increase to EUR18.7 million in 2028 from EUR5.1 million in 2023, with margins expanding from 24 percent to 34.9 percent, thanks to increasing recurring sales as a percentage of total revenues.

Net financial position is expected to be active at the end of the plan.

The plan will focus on three strategic areas: Customer Engagement & Growth, Process Optimization & Automation, and Digital Transformation Consulting.

It will also rest on three pillars: artificial intelligence, digital empathy and Composable Enterprise.

"Our 2024-2028 strategic plan represents an ambitious vision for the future of Neosperience and our customers," said Dario Melpignano, president of Neosperience. "We aim to redefine the way companies interact with their customers and optimize their processes through artificial intelligence and digital empathy. Our Neosperience Cloud suite, with its modular and flexible architecture, is the engine powering this transformation."

Neosperience trades at parity at EUR1.33 per share.

