NEOVACS is a major player in the therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of autoimmune and / or inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary products are vaccine candidates developed from its own technology platform for Kinoid products used in lupus disease and allergies. This innovative approach allows the patient's immune system to regulate the damage caused by overproduction of cytokines (active immunotherapy) such as IL4/IL-13/IgE. The company also uses the skills of its experienced team to invest in companies developing innovative products (BioTech) and medical devices (MedTech).