Neovacs: collaboration contract with INSERM team
The biopharmaceutical company explains that the aim of this one-year agreement is to jointly carry out the proof-of-concept of a new platform using vaccines developed by Neovacs.
It adds that this collaboration contract includes a 24-month option for Neovacs to obtain exclusive worldwide exploitation rights to the results of the joint project.
