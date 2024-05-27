Neovacs announces that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Dr Laurent Reber's INSERM team (INFINITy Institute, Toulouse) to jointly develop a new technology for generating fully human antibodies.

The biopharmaceutical company explains that the aim of this one-year agreement is to jointly carry out the proof-of-concept of a new platform using vaccines developed by Neovacs.

It adds that this collaboration contract includes a 24-month option for Neovacs to obtain exclusive worldwide exploitation rights to the results of the joint project.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.