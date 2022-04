NEOVASC : REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NEOVASC INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Vancouver, BC, Canada - April 13, 2022 - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 12, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C. (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") re-elected board members Steven Rubin, Paul Geyer, Doug Janzen, Norman Radow, Alexei Marko and Fred Colen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Steven Rubin 8,055,190 97.73% 187,258 2.27% Paul Geyer 8,070,556 97.91% 171,892 2.09% Doug Janzen 8,064,654 97.84% 177,794 2.16% Norman Radow 8,057,560 97.76% 184,888 2.24% Alexei Marko 8,054,541 97.72% 187,907 2.28% Fred Colen 8,127,385 98.60% 115,063 1.40%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the Company's common share consolidation (95.52% of votes cast in favor) and appointed Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and TiaraTM for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

