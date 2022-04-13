Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Neovasc Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVCN   CA64065J3047

NEOVASC INC.

(NVCN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/12 03:50:03 pm EDT
0.4950 CAD   -6.60%
08:05aNeovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/24NEOVASC : RESTATED SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Neovasc Reports Consolidation, Extension of Convertible Debt; Up 9.3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEOVASC : REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

04/13/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEOVASC INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Vancouver, BC, Canada - April 13, 2022 - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 12, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C. (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") re-elected board members Steven Rubin, Paul Geyer, Doug Janzen, Norman Radow, Alexei Marko and Fred Colen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Steven Rubin 8,055,190 97.73% 187,258 2.27%
Paul Geyer 8,070,556 97.91% 171,892 2.09%
Doug Janzen 8,064,654 97.84% 177,794 2.16%
Norman Radow 8,057,560 97.76% 184,888 2.24%
Alexei Marko 8,054,541 97.72% 187,907 2.28%
Fred Colen 8,127,385 98.60% 115,063 1.40%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the Company's common share consolidation (95.52% of votes cast in favor) and appointed Grant Thornton LLP (USA), Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and TiaraTM for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit:www.neovasc.com

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend," "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve but are not limited to, expectations as to the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (copies of which may be obtained atwww.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Neovasc Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOVASC INC.
08:05aNeovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/24NEOVASC : RESTATED SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Neovasc Reports Consolidation, Extension of Convertible Debt; Up 9.3%
MT
03/24Neovasc Reports Consolidation, Extension of Convertible Debt
MT
03/24NEOVASC : Announces Consolidation and Extension of Convertible Debt - Form 6-K
PU
03/24NEOVASC BRIEF : Announces Consolidation and Extension of Convertible Debt
MT
03/24Neovasc Announces Consolidation and Extension of Convertible Debt
AQ
03/24Neovasc Inc. announced that it has received CAD 13 million in funding from Strul Medica..
CI
03/10NEOVASC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Neovasc Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10,1 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net income 2022 -16,9 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,5 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart NEOVASC INC.
Duration : Period :
Neovasc Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredericus Antonius Colen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Clark Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven D. Rubin Chairman
Shmuel Banai Medical Director
Sarah Gallagher Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOVASC INC.-14.66%27
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.23%223 488
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.67%200 980
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.67%99 802
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-6.72%75 080
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-16.44%67 020