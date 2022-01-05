Neovasc : COSIRA-II Trial Designed to Study the Neovasc Reducer™ for Patients with Refractory Angina - Form 6-K

COSIRA-II Trial Designed to Study the Neovasc Reducer™ for Patients with Refractory Angina

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN) today announced enrollment of the first patient in the COSIRA-II clinical trial. COSIRA-II ( CO ronary SI nus R educer for the Treatment of Refractory A ngina) is a pivotal trial that will study the Neovasc Reducer™ ("Reducer"), designed to reduce angina symptoms in patients with refractory angina. The results of this study will complement existing international safety and effectiveness data and support a pre-market approval application ("PMA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for approval of the Reducer device in the United States.

The first patient was enrolled at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Roslyn, NY, under the care of Ziad Ali, M.D., DPhil., and Principal Investigator Evan Shlofmitz, D.O. The patient has a history of chronic refractory angina and previously endured multiple cardiac catheterization procedures at various hospitals to treat his recurrent symptoms. None of the previous procedures was successful at alleviating his chest pain.

"Enrollment of the first patient in COSIRA-II is a major step forward for patients in the United States suffering from chronic chest pain," stated COSIRA-II Executive Steering Committee member Allen Jeremias, M.D., St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Roslyn, NY. "For the first time, patients that experience the debilitating effects of refractory angina have access to an FDA-designated 'Breakthrough Medical Device' in a placebo-controlled trial. The COSIRA-II Trial offers hope for patients that previously had a poor prognosis and faced a future of unrelenting chest pain."

COSIRA-II is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer in treating patients suffering from refractory angina. The randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled trial will enroll approximately 380 patients in the United States and Canada at as many as 50 investigational sites. The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in exercise tolerance testing time measured at six months via a treadmill test.

"We are pleased to commence COSIRA-II and grateful that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has determined the device and the procedure are eligible for reimbursement in the United States during the clinical trial," commented Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer at Neovasc. "The coverage determination is a big win for us. COSIRA-II is a major investment for the Company. We are grateful to our staff and the investigators for their relentless work to finalize all the required deliverables on schedule, such as FDA approval, local hospital review board approval, qualification processes, site training, and all required legal contracts and documentation by the end of 2021, enabling this first enrollment. Finalization of the reimbursement rate for the trial procedure will enable Medicare beneficiaries eligible for the trial to have greater access."

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms. The Reducer is designed to alter blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increase the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle, which may provide relief of angina symptoms.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer. This designation is granted by the FDA to prioritize review of subsequent regulatory submissions for a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment of a life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating disease, represents breakthrough technology for which no approved alternatives exist or offers significant advantages over existing alternatives, and the availability of which is in the best interest of patients.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

