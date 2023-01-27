Advanced search
    NVCN   CA64065J4037

NEOVASC INC.

(NVCN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:46 2023-01-26 pm EST
37.07 CAD   +0.05%
Neovasc : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
01/18HC Wainwright Downgrades Neovasc to Neutral From Buy
MT
01/17Top Midday Gainers
MT
Neovasc : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

01/27/2023 | 04:10pm EST
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : February 03, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : February 03, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : February 03, 2023
Meeting Date : March 06, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders No
NAA for Registered Holders No


Voting Security Details:

Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON SHARES 64065J403 CA64065J4037

Sincerely,

Computershare
Agent for Neovasc Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neovasc Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:09:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
