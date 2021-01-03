Log in
Neovasc Inc       

NEOVASC INC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2021

01/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVCN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Neovasc securities between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nvcn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, the Company’s PMA for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nvcn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Neovasc you have until January 5, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredericus Antonius Colen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Rubin Chairman
Bill Little Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Clark Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Shmuel Banai Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOVASC INC29
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.00%184 605
DANAHER CORPORATION0.00%157 803
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%96 172
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.134.19%79 343
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION0.00%56 859
