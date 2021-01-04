Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Neovasc Inc       

NEOVASC INC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Neovasc Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (NasdaqTSX: NVCN), today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference, which takes place January 11-14, 2021.  Neovasc President and Chief Executive Officer Fred Colen, Chief Operating Officer Bill Little, and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clark will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the event; meetings may be requested through H.C. Wainwright. Additionally, a webcast of Neovasc’s recorded company presentation will be available on demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference site beginning at 6:00 am ET on January 11, and on the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/presos/

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NEOVASC INC
04:06pNeovasc Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Co..
GL
11:24aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/03NVCN DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. In..
BU
01/01DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
2020DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
2020Neovasc Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article in EuroIntervention
GL
2020NEOVASC : Announces First Neovasc Reducer Implants in France
PU
2020Neovasc Announces First Neovasc Reducer(TM) Implants in France
NE
2020Neovasc Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
GL
2020NEOVASC : Shares Weaker After Failing To Meet Nasdaq Listing Rule On Market Valu..
MT
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredericus Antonius Colen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Rubin Chairman
Bill Little Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Clark Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Shmuel Banai Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOVASC INC29
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.00%184 605
DANAHER CORPORATION0.00%157 803
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%96 172
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.134.19%79 343
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION0.00%56 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ