NEOVASC INC
No quotes available
-- CAD   --.--%
05:13aNEOVASC : 5 nvc q3 f20 mda 201104 final
PU
05:13aNEOVASC : Q3 Earnings Release 201105 FINAL v3
PU
05:07aNEOVASC : 4 nvc q3 f20 fs 201104 final
PU
Neovasc : Q3 Earnings Release 201105 FINAL v3

11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN

Neovasc Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, November 5, 2020 - Neovasc, Inc.("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Grew revenue 25% year-over-year in the quarter.
  • Implants increased 50% year-over-year in the quarter including 100% growth in the important DACH countries: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
  • Reached the 300th Reducer patient milestone in Germany, a key Reducer market.
  • Completed a registered direct share offering in August which raised $12.6 million.
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet with a partial repayment of convertible debt in July and August using the proceeds of warrants exercised by Strul Medical Group.

"Neovasc continued to execute on its value creation strategies during the third quarter. We, like other device makers, had to contend with restrictions on elective procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but we are nonetheless pleased with our progress during the quarter," said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "On the commercial front, Reducer implants experienced a sharp increase during the quarter of 50%, including 100% volume growth in the DACH region, which includes Germany, a core market for this novel device. We expect a negative impact on Reducer revenue generation during the fourth quarter, due to recent severe COVID-19 virus flare ups and lockdowns in much of Europe. On Tiara, during the Quarter, we also continued to advance our regulatory submission for Tiara TA in Europe and made further progress in the development of the Tiara TF. Financially, we continued to shore up our balance sheet, retiring some of our convertible debt and raising $12.6 million in a registered direct offering. We look forward to building on our progress and optimizing the value of our two unique devices, Reducer and Tiara."

Subsequent Events

On October 27, 2020, the Company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel voted 14 to 4 "in favor" that the Neovasc Reducer™ is safe when used as intended, and voted 1 to 17 "against" on the issue of a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. The third vote was 13 to 3 "against" (2 abstained) on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.

"While we are obviously disappointed in the outcome from the panel, going into the panel meeting, we anticipated that the totality of data would be seriously considered by the panel, particularly considering the context of the number of FDA guidance documents and the limited treatment options for the refractory angina patient population. We must await the FDA's decision on the PMA, and we are not hopeful about approval of the Reducer at this point given the panel's recommendation," commented Fred Colen.

Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020

Revenues increased by 25% to $626,418 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to revenues of $500,498 for the same period in 2019. The cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $150,503 compared to $137,999 for the same period in 2019. The overall gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 76%, compared to 72% gross margin for the same period in 2019.

Total expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $10,644,367 compared to $7,355,531 for 2019, representing an increase of $3,288,836 or 45%, principally as a result of a $1,966,695 increase in legal fees related to financings and a $618,948 increase in non-cashshare-based payments as incentives were issued to all staff. The operating losses and comprehensive losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $10,168,452 and $10,392,921, respectively, or $0.51 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $6,993,032 operating losses and $6,555,186 comprehensive loss, or $0.83 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast information

Neovasc will be hosting a conference call and audio webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results.

Domestic:1-800-430-8332

International: 1-856-344-9206

Parties wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link in the Investors section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under

clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend," "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, the expected impact on Reducer revenue generation during the fourth quarter, the Company's ability to build on progress and optimizing the value of its devices, the likelihood of approval under the FDA's decision on the PMA, the expansion of its product range, prospects for regulatory approvals and the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets

$

14,034,457

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,292,833

Accounts receivable

870,114

715,696

Finance lease receivable

93,492

86,764

Inventory

713,431

618,650

Research and development supplies

337,092

671,845

Prepaid expenses and other assets

611,791

630,042

Total current assets

16,660,377

8,015,830

Non-current assets

450,331

Restricted cash

462,874

Right-of-use asset

753,357

720,473

Finance lease receivable

67,706

138,690

Property and equipment

854,291

767,973

Total non-current assets

2,125,685

2,090,010

Total assets

$

18,786,062

$

10,105,840

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

6,997,723

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

7,794,456

Lease liabilities

323,570

436,352

2017 Convertible notes

-

5,400,189

2019 Convertible notes

167,409

1,090,561

2020 Convertible notes

134,697

-

Total current liabilities

7,623,399

14,721,558

Non-Current Liabilities

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,186,601

Lease liabilities

550,162

468,527

2019 Convertible notes

5,790,155

8,174,919

2020 Convertible notes

2,662,029

-

Derivative liability - warrants

1,507,467

-

Total non-current liabilities

10,509,813

9,830,047

Total liabilities

$

18,133,212

$

24,551,605

Equity

$

365,267,373

Share capital

$

328,460,681

Contributed surplus

33,358,931

29,766,225

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,169,707)

(6,140,507)

Deficit

(390,803,747)

(366,532,164)

Total equity

652,850

(14,445,765)

Total liabilities and equity

$

18,786,062

$

10,105,840

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

REVENUE

COST OF GOODS SOLD

GROSS PROFIT

EXPENSES Selling expenses

General and administrative expenses Product development and clinical trials expenses

OPERATING LOSS

OTHER (EXPENSE)/INCOME Interest and other income Interest and prepayment penalty expense

Impairment on right-of-use asset Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative liability

warrants and convertible notes Realized gain/(loss) on exercise of warrants,

derivative liability warrants and convertible notes Amortization of deferred loss

LOSS BEFORE TAX

Tax (expense)/recovery

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE PERIOD Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk

LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

LOSS PER SHARE

Basic and diluted loss per share

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

626,418

$

500,498

$

1,443,360

$

1,526,211

150,503

137,999

349,735

348,987

475,915

362,499

1,093,625

1,177,224

498,671

380,412

1,504,714

1,143,157

4,642,979

2,197,922

10,955,991

7,342,314

5,502,717

4,777,197

14,615,847

13,165,344

10,644,367

7,355,531

27,076,552

21,650,815

(10,168,452)

(6,993,032)

(25,982,927)

(20,473,591)

495,628

58,651

554,278

78,040

(191,989)

-

(729,539)

-

-

-

-

(260,616)

(65,983)

(16,111)

(191,636)

(28,262)

730,242

934,129

4,233,073

(1,166,922)

1,567,127

(201,119)

587,497

(938,374)

(2,601,250)

-

(2,736,332)

-

(66,225)

775,550

1,717,341

(2,316,134)

(10,234,677)

(6,217,482)

(24,265,586)

(22,789,725)

-

15,505

(5,997)

12,895

$

(10,234,677)

$

(6,201,977)

$

(24,271,583)

$

(22,776,830)

(158,244)

(353,209)

(1,029,200)

312,973

$

(10,392,921)

$

(6,555,186)

$

(25,300,783)

$

(22,463,857)

$

(0.51)

$

(0.83)

$

(1.69)

$

(3.72)

Disclaimer

Neovasc Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:11 UTC
PU
PU
PU
