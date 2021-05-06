|
Neovasc : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Neovasc Inc.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
NEOVASC INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
$
|
70,493,894
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6
|
$
|
12,935,860
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
7
|
|
1,073,745
|
|
987,057
|
|
Finance lease receivable
|
8
|
|
99,876
|
|
95,849
|
|
Inventory
|
9
|
|
903,277
|
|
839,472
|
|
Research and development supplies
|
9
|
|
318,966
|
|
167,378
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
10
|
|
652,489
|
|
705,471
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
73,542,247
|
|
15,731,087
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
477,271
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
11
|
|
|
470,460
|
|
Right-of-use asset
|
12
|
|
736,998
|
|
830,551
|
|
Finance lease receivable
|
8
|
|
17,634
|
|
42,841
|
|
Property and equipment
|
13
|
|
770,333
|
|
803,280
|
|
Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities
|
16
|
|
14,658,134
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
16,660,370
|
|
2,147,132
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,202,617
|
$
|
17,878,219
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
$
|
5,095,860
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
14
|
$
|
7,243,500
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
15
|
|
297,342
|
|
342,910
|
|
2019 Convertible notes
|
16
|
|
154,431
|
|
38,633
|
|
2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities
|
16
|
|
141,248
|
|
37,525
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,688,881
|
|
7,662,568
|
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
|
|
526,354
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
15
|
|
|
596,881
|
|
2019 Convertible notes
|
16
|
|
6,241,751
|
|
6,156,724
|
|
2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities
|
16
|
|
2,433,303
|
|
1,484,529
|
|
2021 Derivative warrant liabilities
|
16
|
|
3,414,080
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
12,615,488
|
|
8,238,134
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,304,369
|
$
|
15,900,702
|
|
Equity
|
|
$
|
439,485,101
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
17
|
$
|
369,775,383
|
|
Contributed surplus
|
17
|
|
38,129,070
|
|
35,045,056
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(8,321,303)
|
|
(7,615,717)
|
Deficit
|
|
|
(397,394,620)
|
|
(395,227,205)
|
Total equity
|
|
$
|
71,898,248
|
$
|
1,977,517
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,202,617
|
$
|
17,878,219
|
Going Concern and Uncertainty (see Note 1(b) and 5(d))
Contingent Liabilities and Provisions (see Note 23)
Subsequent Events (see Note 24)
NEOVASC INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31, (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
REVENUE
|
18
|
$
|
451,794
|
$
|
532,895
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
|
(72,393)
|
|
(124,563)
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
379,401
|
|
408,332
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
637,979
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
20
|
|
|
553,529
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
20
|
|
5,292,569
|
|
2,487,502
|
|
Product development and clinical trials expenses
|
20
|
|
4,621,428
|
|
4,523,406
|
|
|
|
|
10,551,976
|
|
7,564,437
|
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,172,575)
|
|
(7,156,105)
|
|
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|
|
|
10,020
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
33,669
|
|
Interest and other expense
|
|
|
(40,409)
|
|
29,336
|
|
Loss on foreign exchange
|
|
|
(35,295)
|
|
(651)
|
|
Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes
|
16
|
|
12,450,053
|
|
3,132,982
|
|
Realized loss on exercise or conversion of warrants,
|
|
|
(2,114,651)
|
|
|
|
derivative liability warrants and convertible notes
|
16
|
|
|
(143,750)
|
|
Amortization of deferred loss
|
|
|
(2,265,290)
|
|
-
|
|
LOSS BEFORE TAX
|
|
|
8,004,428
|
|
3,051,586
|
|
|
|
(2,168,147)
|
|
(4,104,519)
|
|
Tax expense
|
|
|
732
|
|
(7,072)
|
|
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
$
|
(2,167,415)
|
$
|
(4,111,591)
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes
|
|
|
(705,586)
|
|
|
|
in own credit risk
|
|
|
|
1,438,185
|
|
LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
$
|
(2,873,001)
|
$
|
(2,673,406)
|
|
LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
$
|
($0.04)
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
21
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEOVASC INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
Share
|
|
Contributed
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Surplus
|
|
Loss
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total Equity
|
Balance at January 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
328,460,681
|
$
|
29,766,225
|
$
|
(6,140,507)
|
$
|
(366,532,164)
|
$
|
(14,445,765)
|
Issue of share capital on public offering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(net of share issuance costs)
|
17(a)
|
|
6,978,837
|
|
1,337,662
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8,316,499
|
Issue of share capital on exercise of stock options
|
17(a)
|
|
378
|
|
(174)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
204
|
Issue of broker and compensation warrants
|
17(a)
|
|
-
|
|
443,277
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
443,277
|
Share-based payments
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
1,068,323
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,068,323
|
Transactions with owners during the period
|
|
|
6,979,215
|
|
2,849,088
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,828,303
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,111,591)
|
|
(4,111,591)
|
Other comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,438,185
|
|
-
|
|
1,438,185
|
Balance at March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
335,439,896
|
$
|
32,615,313
|
$
|
(4,702,322)
|
$
|
(370,643,755)
|
$
|
(7,290,868)
|
Balance at January 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
369,775,383
|
$
|
35,045,056
|
$
|
(7,615,717)
|
$
|
(395,227,205)
|
$
|
1,977,517
|
Issue of share capital on public offering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(net of share issuance costs)
|
17(a)
|
|
66,868,911
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
66,868,911
|
Issue of share capital on exercise of warrants
|
17(a)
|
|
3,704,828
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,704,828
|
Issue of share capital on vesting of restricted stock units
|
17(a)
|
|
1,034,938
|
|
(1,034,938)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Issue of compensation warrants
|
17(a)
|
|
(1,898,959)
|
|
1,898,959
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
2,219,993
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,219,993
|
Transactions with owners during the period
|
|
|
69,709,718
|
|
3,084,014
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
72,793,732
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,167,415)
|
|
(2,167,415)
|
Other comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(705,586)
|
|
-
|
|
(705,586)
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
439,485,101
|
$
|
38,129,070
|
$
|
(8,321,303)
|
$
|
(397,394,620)
|
$
|
71,898,248
