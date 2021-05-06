Log in
NEOVASC INC
Neovasc : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

05/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
Neovasc Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5 - 35

0

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Notes

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

70,493,894

Cash and cash equivalents

6

$

12,935,860

Accounts receivable

7

1,073,745

987,057

Finance lease receivable

8

99,876

95,849

Inventory

9

903,277

839,472

Research and development supplies

9

318,966

167,378

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10

652,489

705,471

Total current assets

73,542,247

15,731,087

Non-current assets

477,271

Restricted cash

11

470,460

Right-of-use asset

12

736,998

830,551

Finance lease receivable

8

17,634

42,841

Property and equipment

13

770,333

803,280

Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities

16

14,658,134

-

Total non-current assets

16,660,370

2,147,132

Total assets

$

90,202,617

$

17,878,219

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

5,095,860

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14

$

7,243,500

Lease liabilities

15

297,342

342,910

2019 Convertible notes

16

154,431

38,633

2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities

16

141,248

37,525

Total current liabilities

5,688,881

7,662,568

Non-current Liabilities

526,354

Lease liabilities

15

596,881

2019 Convertible notes

16

6,241,751

6,156,724

2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities

16

2,433,303

1,484,529

2021 Derivative warrant liabilities

16

3,414,080

-

Total non-current liabilities

12,615,488

8,238,134

Total liabilities

$

18,304,369

$

15,900,702

Equity

$

439,485,101

Share capital

17

$

369,775,383

Contributed surplus

17

38,129,070

35,045,056

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,321,303)

(7,615,717)

Deficit

(397,394,620)

(395,227,205)

Total equity

$

71,898,248

$

1,977,517

Total liabilities and equity

$

90,202,617

$

17,878,219

Going Concern and Uncertainty (see Note 1(b) and 5(d))

Contingent Liabilities and Provisions (see Note 23)

Subsequent Events (see Note 24)

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

1

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Notes

2021

2020

REVENUE

18

$

451,794

$

532,895

COST OF GOODS SOLD

(72,393)

(124,563)

GROSS PROFIT

379,401

408,332

EXPENSES

637,979

Selling expenses

20

553,529

General and administrative expenses

20

5,292,569

2,487,502

Product development and clinical trials expenses

20

4,621,428

4,523,406

10,551,976

7,564,437

OPERATING LOSS

(10,172,575)

(7,156,105)

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)

10,020

Interest and other income

33,669

Interest and other expense

(40,409)

29,336

Loss on foreign exchange

(35,295)

(651)

Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes

16

12,450,053

3,132,982

Realized loss on exercise or conversion of warrants,

(2,114,651)

derivative liability warrants and convertible notes

16

(143,750)

Amortization of deferred loss

(2,265,290)

-

LOSS BEFORE TAX

8,004,428

3,051,586

(2,168,147)

(4,104,519)

Tax expense

732

(7,072)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

(2,167,415)

$

(4,111,591)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes

(705,586)

in own credit risk

1,438,185

LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

(2,873,001)

$

(2,673,406)

LOSS PER SHARE

$

($0.04)

Basic and diluted loss per share

21

$

(0.38)

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

2

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Accumulated

Other

Notes

Share

Contributed

Comprehensive

Capital

Surplus

Loss

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance at January 1, 2020

$

328,460,681

$

29,766,225

$

(6,140,507)

$

(366,532,164)

$

(14,445,765)

Issue of share capital on public offering

(net of share issuance costs)

17(a)

6,978,837

1,337,662

-

-

8,316,499

Issue of share capital on exercise of stock options

17(a)

378

(174)

-

-

204

Issue of broker and compensation warrants

17(a)

-

443,277

-

-

443,277

Share-based payments

20

-

1,068,323

-

-

1,068,323

Transactions with owners during the period

6,979,215

2,849,088

-

-

9,828,303

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,111,591)

(4,111,591)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

1,438,185

-

1,438,185

Balance at March 31, 2020

$

335,439,896

$

32,615,313

$

(4,702,322)

$

(370,643,755)

$

(7,290,868)

Balance at January 1, 2021

$

369,775,383

$

35,045,056

$

(7,615,717)

$

(395,227,205)

$

1,977,517

Issue of share capital on public offering

(net of share issuance costs)

17(a)

66,868,911

-

-

-

66,868,911

Issue of share capital on exercise of warrants

17(a)

3,704,828

-

-

-

3,704,828

Issue of share capital on vesting of restricted stock units

17(a)

1,034,938

(1,034,938)

-

-

-

Issue of compensation warrants

17(a)

(1,898,959)

1,898,959

-

-

-

Share-based payments

20

-

2,219,993

-

-

2,219,993

Transactions with owners during the period

69,709,718

3,084,014

-

-

72,793,732

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,167,415)

(2,167,415)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(705,586)

-

(705,586)

Balance at March 31, 2021

$

439,485,101

$

38,129,070

$

(8,321,303)

$

(397,394,620)

$

71,898,248

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Disclaimer

Neovasc Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
