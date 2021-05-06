Neovasc : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Neovasc Inc. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Expressed in U.S. dollars)

CONTENTS Page Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5 - 35 0

NEOVASC INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Notes March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets $ 70,493,894 Cash and cash equivalents 6 $ 12,935,860 Accounts receivable 7 1,073,745 987,057 Finance lease receivable 8 99,876 95,849 Inventory 9 903,277 839,472 Research and development supplies 9 318,966 167,378 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10 652,489 705,471 Total current assets 73,542,247 15,731,087 Non-current assets 477,271 Restricted cash 11 470,460 Right-of-use asset 12 736,998 830,551 Finance lease receivable 8 17,634 42,841 Property and equipment 13 770,333 803,280 Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities 16 14,658,134 - Total non-current assets 16,660,370 2,147,132 Total assets $ 90,202,617 $ 17,878,219 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities $ 5,095,860 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14 $ 7,243,500 Lease liabilities 15 297,342 342,910 2019 Convertible notes 16 154,431 38,633 2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 16 141,248 37,525 Total current liabilities 5,688,881 7,662,568 Non-current Liabilities 526,354 Lease liabilities 15 596,881 2019 Convertible notes 16 6,241,751 6,156,724 2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 16 2,433,303 1,484,529 2021 Derivative warrant liabilities 16 3,414,080 - Total non-current liabilities 12,615,488 8,238,134 Total liabilities $ 18,304,369 $ 15,900,702 Equity $ 439,485,101 Share capital 17 $ 369,775,383 Contributed surplus 17 38,129,070 35,045,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,321,303) (7,615,717) Deficit (397,394,620) (395,227,205) Total equity $ 71,898,248 $ 1,977,517 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,202,617 $ 17,878,219 Going Concern and Uncertainty (see Note 1(b) and 5(d)) Contingent Liabilities and Provisions (see Note 23) Subsequent Events (see Note 24) See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 1

NEOVASC INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Notes 2021 2020 REVENUE 18 $ 451,794 $ 532,895 COST OF GOODS SOLD (72,393) (124,563) GROSS PROFIT 379,401 408,332 EXPENSES 637,979 Selling expenses 20 553,529 General and administrative expenses 20 5,292,569 2,487,502 Product development and clinical trials expenses 20 4,621,428 4,523,406 10,551,976 7,564,437 OPERATING LOSS (10,172,575) (7,156,105) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) 10,020 Interest and other income 33,669 Interest and other expense (40,409) 29,336 Loss on foreign exchange (35,295) (651) Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 16 12,450,053 3,132,982 Realized loss on exercise or conversion of warrants, (2,114,651) derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 16 (143,750) Amortization of deferred loss (2,265,290) - LOSS BEFORE TAX 8,004,428 3,051,586 (2,168,147) (4,104,519) Tax expense 732 (7,072) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (2,167,415) $ (4,111,591) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes (705,586) in own credit risk 1,438,185 LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (2,873,001) $ (2,673,406) LOSS PER SHARE $ ($0.04) Basic and diluted loss per share 21 $ (0.38) See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 2

NEOVASC INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Accumulated Other Notes Share Contributed Comprehensive Capital Surplus Loss Deficit Total Equity Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 328,460,681 $ 29,766,225 $ (6,140,507) $ (366,532,164) $ (14,445,765) Issue of share capital on public offering (net of share issuance costs) 17(a) 6,978,837 1,337,662 - - 8,316,499 Issue of share capital on exercise of stock options 17(a) 378 (174) - - 204 Issue of broker and compensation warrants 17(a) - 443,277 - - 443,277 Share-based payments 20 - 1,068,323 - - 1,068,323 Transactions with owners during the period 6,979,215 2,849,088 - - 9,828,303 Loss for the period - - - (4,111,591) (4,111,591) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - 1,438,185 - 1,438,185 Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 335,439,896 $ 32,615,313 $ (4,702,322) $ (370,643,755) $ (7,290,868) Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 369,775,383 $ 35,045,056 $ (7,615,717) $ (395,227,205) $ 1,977,517 Issue of share capital on public offering (net of share issuance costs) 17(a) 66,868,911 - - - 66,868,911 Issue of share capital on exercise of warrants 17(a) 3,704,828 - - - 3,704,828 Issue of share capital on vesting of restricted stock units 17(a) 1,034,938 (1,034,938) - - - Issue of compensation warrants 17(a) (1,898,959) 1,898,959 - - - Share-based payments 20 - 2,219,993 - - 2,219,993 Transactions with owners during the period 69,709,718 3,084,014 - - 72,793,732 Loss for the period - - - (2,167,415) (2,167,415) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - (705,586) - (705,586) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 439,485,101 $ 38,129,070 $ (8,321,303) $ (397,394,620) $ 71,898,248 See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 3