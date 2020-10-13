Neovasc to Sponsor Symposium on Treating Patients with Refractory Angina at TCT Connect 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2020) - Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") today announced that it will sponsor a symposium entitled "Unmet Need in Treating Patients With Refractory Angina" at the 2020 TCT Connect Online Conference, taking place October 14-18, 2020.

The training session will be available via the TCT Connect e-satellite for registered participants beginning Friday, October 16, at 7 AM EDT. The session will feature presentations by:

Prof. Tommaso Gori, MD, PhD, University Medical Center of Mainz, Germany.

Timothy D. Henry, MD, Lindner Family Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research and Medical Director of The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH.

Prof. Jonathan Michael Hill, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, London, U.K.

Gregg W. Stone, MD, Senior Faculty, Medicine, Cardiology, Population Health Science and Policy, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director, Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Heart, New York, N.Y.

Prof. Stefan Verheye, MD, PhD, Antwerp Cardiovascular Center, ZNA Middelheim, Antwerp, Belgium.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.1

1T. J. Povsic, S. Broderick, K. J. Anstrom et al., "Predictors of long-term clinical endpoints in patients with refractory angina," Journal of the American Heart Association, vol. 4, no. 2, article e001287, 2015.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com. Click here for a link to the most recent corporate update.

