NEOVASC INC
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/06/2020 | 04:28pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 5, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Neovasc’s COSIRA clinical study for its Reducer suffered from missing information in important areas. The study was not blinded, resulting in a control group less likely to participate further. This lack of blinding made the primary endpoint results difficult to interpret. The Company’s deficiencies in its study were likely to result in the FDA requesting additional clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Neovasc, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
