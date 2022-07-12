NEP Realty and Industry Public : The Resignation of Director.

Ref: NEP034/2565
July 11, 2022
Subject:
The Resignation of Director.
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited ("The Company") would like to inform that
Mrs. Thicomporn Chai-iam has resigned from the Company's Director due to her other business engagement caused her unable to perform any acts in such position, effective form July 1 1 ,2022 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Weerachart Lohsiri)
Managing Director
Disclaimer
NEP Realty and Industry pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.