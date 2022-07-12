Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEP   TH0086010Z09

NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NEP)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
0.3500 THB    0.00%
06/17NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notification The Appointment of the Chairman of the NRC CG, Change of the Directors Authorized to sign and bind the Company.
PU
06/17NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/30NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Announces Demise of Nipit Arunvongse Na Ayudhya, Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEP Realty and Industry Public : The Resignation of Director.

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: NEP034/2565

July 11, 2022

Subject:

The Resignation of Director.

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited ("The Company") would like to inform that

Mrs. Thicomporn Chai-iam has resigned from the Company's Director due to her other business engagement caused her unable to perform any acts in such position, effective form July 1 1 ,2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Weerachart Lohsiri)

Managing Director

Disclaimer

NEP Realty and Industry pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06/17NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notification The Appointment of the Chairman of the NRC C..
PU
06/17NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/30NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Announces Demise of Nipit Arunvongse Na ..
CI
05/24NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
PU
05/12NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/21NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
03/30NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : The Sales of Plastic sack printing Machines to the Connec..
PU
03/28NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Notification of the Company Secretary Resignation and App..
PU
03/28NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC : The Sales of Plastic sack printing Machines to the Connec..
PU
03/28NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes, Effective ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 410 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 814 M 22,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Weerachart Lohsir Managing Director
Somchai Vanichsenee Chairman
Chiraphat Malai Independent Director
Narong Phaholvej Independent Director
Chantira Srimuangpan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-25.53%22
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-28.76%6 877
APTARGROUP, INC.-18.35%6 558
FP CORPORATION-26.73%1 727
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-19.22%1 693
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-34.31%1 430