NEP Realty and Industry Public : The Resignation of Director.

Ref: NEP034/2565

July 11, 2022 Subject: The Resignation of Director. To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

NEP Realty and Industry Public Company Limited ("The Company") would like to inform that

Mrs. Thicomporn Chai-iam has resigned from the Company's Director due to her other business engagement caused her unable to perform any acts in such position, effective form July 1 1 ,2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Weerachart Lohsiri)

Managing Director